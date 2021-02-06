As vaccine distribution continues throughout Colorado, some counties appear to be working their way through Phase 1 faster than others. Recent numbers show a divide in the 70 and older group between some Colorado counties compared to others.
Garfield County Public Health estimated this week that about 72% of its 70-and-older population has been vaccinated. As of Jan. 31, 6,445 people in the county had received the vaccine.
Mesa County Public Health Executive Director Jeff Kuhr reported different results. He estimated 21% of the county’s 70-and-older residents have been vaccinated.
“I’m trying as hard as I can ... I just pray for more vaccine because with limited supplies it causes a lot of frustration,” he said.
Delta County’s numbers also appeared to be falling behind in comparison. The county health department estimated that more than 25% of residents 70 and older had been vaccinated as of Thursday.
As such, the county said it wasn’t in a position to expand to 65 and older yet.
“We are and will continue to focus on our most vulnerable population until we have achieved at least 50% of them being vaccinated,” Delta County Public Health Director Karen O’Brien said in a press release. “Unlike the Front Range or resort towns in Colorado, we are not yet receiving vaccine amounts that even come close to being able to fully vaccinate the individuals who fall into the 1B category.”
Delta County Administrator Robbie LeValley said in the press release that until they receive more vaccines their “hands are tied.”
Per orders from the Gov. Jared Polis’ office, individuals 65 to 69 years old will be included in the state’s vaccine distribution list beginning Monday along with teachers in the recently created Phase 1B.3.
“I don’t want people on the list to feel that they are getting cut,” Kuhr said. He added that the county was nearly a third of the way through the 15,000 vaccine forms turned in through the Mesa County Public Health website and will continue to prioritize the most vulnerable population.
As ordered by the state, 35% of new doses will be allocated to be used for teachers, he said. Teachers will be administered the vaccine through the hospitals while the general population continues to get vaccinated at Two Rivers Convention Center.
During a press conference Friday, Polis reiterated his goal to get 70% of Coloradans ages 70 and up vaccinated by the end of the month.
“We are 64% of the way toward achieving that goal,” he said.
He also remained confident that Colorado will be able to vaccinate all school staff within a three-week period.
“We will be able to reach the 120,000 folks that are in that category, teachers, private, public paraprofessionals, school clerks,” he said Friday.
“We are prepared as a state... to provide all the vaccine needed over a three-week period.”