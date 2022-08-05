032120-news-gopassembly-ml

Mesa County Republican Party Chairman Kevin McCarney kicks off the GOP county assembly in 2020. Because of the coronavirus outbreak, the assembly was held at the party's headquarters and was broadcast on Facebook and YouTube.

The chairman of the Mesa County Republican Party is calling on indicted Tina Peters to resign as Mesa County clerk.

Kevin McCarney, a long time supporter of Peters and an early supporter of former President Donald Trump long before he won the party's nomination in 2016, said he's fed up with backing her, saying she's now acting like a petulant child crying about not getting her way.