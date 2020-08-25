To help Mesa County better access government resources in dealing with the aftermath of the Pine Gulch Fire, the Board of County Commissioners declared a disaster emergency Monday. That declaration comes on the heels of a similar one that Gov. Jared Polis issued on Saturday.
While the county following suit isn’t all that necessary given the governor’s declaration, it will help the county access whatever local, state and federal funding resources it can going forward since it will be incumbent on the county to deal with issues related to watershed that have been impacted, said Andy Martsolf, director of the county’s Emergency Management Department.
“As this fire grows, the bigger it gets the more concerns we have for watershed,” Martsolf said. “Last week, we started looking at what drainages were in play. This fire’s so large now that it’s going to affect runoff on both ends of the valley.”
Martsolf ticked off all the washes, drainage ditches and creeks that so far have been impacted by the fire, which now is the state’s second largest next to the Hayman Fire that burned more than 138,000 acres in the foothills between Denver and Colorado Springs in 2002.
Roan Creek, Kimble Creek, North Dry Fork, Little Salt Wash, Adobe Creek, Big Salt Wash and Salt Creek have been impacted in some fashion or another, Martsolf said.
He said the county would do well to get some sort of analysis for how to mitigate damage from any storms when they come, and the first thing the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Resources Conservation Service looks for before approving funding for such things is whether a local disaster emergency has been declared.
“Obviously, we need to do some sort of analysis to understand what sort of weather event is going to create issues on Roan Creek and these other drainages,” Martsolf told the commissioners. “Mesa County does not have the ability to do that type of analysis, and to identify what sort of watershed protective measures may help mitigate damage. That’s the basis for our declaration. Clearly, we’re going to be looking at some drainage issues, and we need some help to understand that.”
The governor’s disaster declaration covers all of that, too, but also opens up access to more resources to continue battling the blaze and others in the state.
“The (Colorado) Division of Fire Prevention and Control, via its fire billing practices, is authorized to coordinate application for any funds available related to this disaster emergency,” Polis’ order reads.