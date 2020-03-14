A man in his 30s is the first person in Mesa County to test positive for COVID-19 novel coronavirus.
Mesa County Public Health received notification of the presumptive positive test from the state of Colorado at around 8 a.m. Saturday. All positive tests are considered “presumptive positive” until confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. However, these tests are still treated as positive.
The infected individual experienced mild symptoms and has already recovered after a brief illness, according to Mesa County Public Health Executive Director Jeff Kuhr.
The man was exposed by a foreign traveler who tested positive for the virus after returning home. The Mesa County man has been in isolation for several days and was not admitted to a local hospital.
The department did not disclose where in Mesa County the man resides or the country of origin of the guest who later tested positive.
MCPH is beginning to contact people who could have had close, continued exposure to the individual during the time he was contagious, Kuhr said. Related to this case or future cases, the department could also release notices that if a person was in a a certain place at a certain time, they could have been exposed and should monitor for symptoms.
“That’s our role now, and as other positives come up in the county, which they will, we will continue to do that,” Kuhr said.
One person, an El Paso woman in her 80s, has died from COVID-19 in Colorado. As of Saturday afternoon, Colorado had 101 presumptive positive cases and had conducted more than 800 tests. Kuhr was not sure how many tests have come from Mesa County.
For testing, Kuhr said MCPH and health care providers will continue to prescreen patients before administering a test, asking them questions about possible exposure.
Mesa County Public Health currently has roughly 100 test kits and is regularly receiving more. Kuhr said he hasn’t felt that the county is short on tests, but also said the department can’t test everyone worried about the virus.
Tests are administered by appointment through public health or one of its partners. MCPH did not administer the presumptive positive test revealed Saturday. Patients asked by providers to contact public health regarding a test should call MCPH’s hotline at 254-4120. If asked to come in for a test, the patient will park in a designated parking space. An epidemiologist and nurse then come out to the car to administer the nasal and oral swabs.
Kuhr said public health plans to open a drive-thru testing service starting Tuesday where the department will partner with local hospitals and other health care providers to administer tests. The site for the drive-thru is to be determined but it will be open from roughly 9 a.m. to noon by appointment.
Kuhr said he does not want people to panic now that there is a case in Mesa County, but did warn that people take precautions to avoid infecting the vulnerable population of those age 60 and older and people with pre-existing health conditions.
Those who may have been exposed but do not display symptoms are recommended to quarantine themselves for 14 days through the longest known incubation period. People with symptoms such as cough, fever and difficulty breathing should call a health care provider but not go to the emergency room. Anyone experiencing an emergency should call 911.
Others are asked to practice good hygiene such as regularly washing hands with soap and water and using hand sanitizer. Cover coughs and sneezes and avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
“If we enact certain precautions, we can really impact this thing,” Kuhr said. “Just know, if you become ill, you could come in contact with at-risk populations.”
Mesa County Public Health will continue to update the public through its social media sites such as Facebook and online at health.mesacounty.us.