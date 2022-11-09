On Tuesday, a professional clean-up crew arrived at a large homeless camp in the area between 32 ½ Road and C ½ Road adjacent to the river.
Escorted by deputies from the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office along with Mesa County Code Enforcement the clean-up crew went to work on seven large illegal camps, a news release said.
Among the items at the camps were tents, furniture, bicycles, BBQs, numerous propane bottles along with large amounts of trash, human waste, and other hazardous materials.
Prior to Tuesday’s cleanup MCSO deputies visited the camps several times, speaking those residing in the camps to let them know to remove any belongings from the illegal campsites.
Historically, deputies spend a significant amount of time regulating illegal camping, including checking known camp locations, ensuring the welfare of occupants, and providing resources and alternatives to meet the needs of people in crisis.
The cost associated with the cleanup of camps like these is significant, the release said
MAN KILLED IN EARLY MORNING SHOOTING
Law enforcement responded to a report of a shooting early Wednesday morning in the 1100 block of 22 Road.
A 29-year-old male was shot and died at the scene.
The Mesa County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday Jeff Brewer, 28, was arrested in Delta late Wednesday morning.
Brewer will be booked into the Mesa County Jail and charged with murder, according to the Sheriff's Office.
At 5:47 a.m. Wednesday a call came in that a shooting had occurred and deputies with the Mesa County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to the scene.
After arriving at the scene, deputies determined that a dispute between people had occurred at the residence and the 29-year-old man had been shot and killed.
The Mesa County Coroner will release the name of the victim and determine the official manner of death.
According to MCSO, the subjects involved in the dispute appear to have known one another.
Investigators are still processing the crime scene.