Hospitals in Mesa County will soon require COVID-19 vaccinations for their employees, Mesa County Public Health announced at a press conference Friday.
"All are in alignment that the vaccine is the way to put the pandemic behind us," Mesa County Public Health Director Jeff Kuhr said announcing the news.
SCL Health St. Mary's President Bryan Johnson, Family West Health President Dr. Korrey Klein and Community Hospital President Chris Thomas signed a joint statement pledging to have all their staffers vaccinated.
Specific policies and effective dates may vary at each hospital, according to a statement from hospital leadership around the county. According to the statement, people can be exempted for medical or religious reasons.
Mind Springs Health President Sharon Raggio also spoke at the announcement and indicated Mind Springs will require vaccinations for staffers.
The Grand Junction VA Medical Center already has such a policy in place.
According to the statement, the vaccination mandates are due to the recent COVID-19 surge and COVID-19 variants.
St. Mary's Chief Medical Officer Andrew Jones said vaccination is the best way to prevent serious illness and death from COVID-19.
"It's the right thing to do for the community," Jones said.
Jones said those hospitalized with COVID-19 are "almost universally not vaccinated."
St. Mary's and Community Hospital are both at about 65% vaccination rates for employees, with Family West Medicine at about 70-80%, according to hospital officials.
"This is the logical fulfillment and ethical commitment to put patients first and take all steps necessary to ensure their health and well being," the statement read.
The statement noted vaccinations for influenza, hepatitis B and pertussis are already required by many health care organizations.
The announcement follows a trend in hospitals around the state and nation requiring their employees to be vaccinated.
Children's Hospital Colorado, Boulder Community Health and SCL Health (which operates St. Mary's as well as hospitals on the Front Range and in Montana and Kansas) announced vaccine mandates for employees Thursday.
UCHealth, Denver Health National Jewish Health, Banner Health and Kaiser Permanente have also announced employee vaccine requirements.
Thomas said he hopes that number will increase when the Food and Drug Administration fully approves COVID-19 vaccines. The vaccines are currently only approved for emergency use.
Full approval of the vaccine would do away with one of the main reasons people have been citing for not getting vaccinated, Thomas said.
Community Hospital Chief Medical Officer Thomas Tobin said the mandate will help prevent staff from spreading COVID-19 to each other and from spreading it to patients.
The statement signed by hospital leaders encouraged other employers to implement similar requirements.
"As the health care community leads the way in requiring vaccines for our employees, it is hoped that all employers across the country will implement effective policies to encourage vaccination," the statement read. "The health and safety of U.S. workers, families, communities and the nation depends on it."