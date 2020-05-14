Mesa County health officials are looking to ramp up their coronavirus testing capabilities, including the introduction of an antibody test that could show whether someone previously had COVID-19.
Testing for COVID-19 can be done one of two ways: an antibody test that shows whether the person had a previous infection and a viral test that tells the person if they have a current infection. Both tests are now available through Mesa County Public Health.
To date, the agency has tested nearly 2,000 people to see if they have a current infection. Health officials want to see that number significantly increased in the next three weeks.
“We have the supplies and ability to collect more than 50 tests a day, so that’s our goal,” Mesa County Public Health Epidemiology Program Manager Heidi Dragoo said.
At Wednesday’s community briefing, Mesa County Public Health Director Jeff Kuhr said the county had 53 positive cases, a number that hadn’t changed “in a few days and represents 3% of the total tested.”
He also said he wants to see the county test 1,500 people in May.
“That’s an indication that the guidelines have loosened up and we are encouraging anyone with symptoms (to come in),” he said.
If you have symptoms that could be COVID-19, health officials ask that you call for a referral for testing from either your health care provider or the Mesa County Public Health COVID-19 hotline at 970-683-2300.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing as well as chills, repeated shaking with chills, fatigue, headache, muscle pain, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell.
The newest addition to the testing plan, antibody testing for COVID-19, was announced Wednesday and officials are hoping it will help them better understand the coronavirus in Mesa County.
“Most everyone will say, ‘I had something very odd like no flu I’ve ever had before and it was back in January or February.’ We want to find out about that. We want to find out when you had these symptoms,” Kuhr said at the briefing.
He said he wants to better map out where and when the virus came into town. While he said they weren’t necessarily looking for the first patient to bring it into the county, tracing it back may show it was here earlier than reported.
“Maybe that has played some role into why we aren’t getting hit harder by this,” Kuhr said.
The antibody testing is a blood test that detects the body’s immune response to the infection caused by the virus, rather than detecting the virus itself, according to MCPH.
He said the antibody testing would be done in partnership with Community Hospital.
Only certain types of antibody tests are approved by the Food and Drug Administration. The one Mesa County Public Health is using has been approved under the FDA’s Emergency Use Authorization. Results will be available within a few days.
Community Hospital CEO Chris Thomas admitted he was concerned that the tests may provide a false sense of security or even produce false negatives.
“On the other hand, it’s what we have and it helps us do the best with the data we have now,” Thomas said.
Regardless of test outcomes, residents are encouraged to continue preventative health measures.
Mesa County will do blood draws by appointment. Pricing information and scheduling can be done by calling the Mesa County Public Health COVID-19 hotline, 970-683-2300.