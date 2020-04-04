The Mesa County Jail is working to limit group gatherings of inmates, among other steps intended to stay on top of the COVID-19 crisis.
In order to follow some of the social distancing guidelines and limits to the number of people per room, Mesa County Jail Capt. Art Smith said they’ve discontinued programming and classes at the jail and adjusted day room and yard times to reduce the number of inmates congregating in a given area.
For inmates coming into the jail, all are screened by on-site medical staff as part of the booking process.
Anyone who has symptoms or is believed to have been exposed is isolated from the general population until further evaluation by medical staff per Mesa County Public Health procedures.
For staff, they’ve instituted changes on where briefings are conducted and how the breakroom is used. Temperature checks have also become required protocol for all staff coming into work.
According to Smith, inmates for the most part have been taking it well and have asked good questions after watching what’s on the news.
“We had a group of inmates, not already worker inmates, volunteer to do a deep cleaning of our entire booking section,” he said.
Inmates have access to soap and water for handwashing as well as access to cleaning products to disinfect common areas and for inmates who want to clean their personal living spaces.
“On Monday, just walking down one of the main halls, the building had never smelled more like bleach to me,” he said.
In his view, interactions between deputies and the inmates haven’t changed much over the past few weeks. He said they always keep 3 feet distance from inmates so it’s not much of a change to how they operate normally.
On March 25, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis issued guidance to counties, municipalities, law enforcement agencies and detention centers on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The governor recommended all individuals held in custody practice social distancing and maintain at least a 6-foot distance from other individuals. In addition, he asked detention centers to ensure no more than 10 individuals are gathered at the same time in any confined indoor and outdoor space, including day rooms, booking areas, cafeterias, libraries and more.
Smith said they have been following Mesa County Public Health, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Polis’s guidelines and have protocols in place to quarantine those who need to be.
Polis recommended that individuals in custody who are exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms be isolated from the general population, as facility design or safety permit. Individuals placed in isolation should have ample access to comfort, entertainment and activity-related materials allowed by their custody level, he said.
Smith said he’s been really pleased with the increase in remote visitation they have seen since they made changes to the procedure.
“What we’ve seen is a huge spike in remote visitation while video visitation per inmate numbers have remained the same,” he said.
Other methods of communications are still being utilized by inmates such as phone calls, email and letters.
“We’re working very hard to control and manage this,” he added. “We encourage people to do as much as they can online.”
He recommended the public use online services for inmate fund deposits whenever possible during this time.