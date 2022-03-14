The days of free commercial compost drop-offs at the Mesa County Landfill will soon come to an end.
Jennifer Richardson, director of the Mesa County solid waste division, told The Daily Sentinel last week that the landfill plans to implement a charge for commercial drop-offs at its compost facility.
The goal for this implementation is April 1, but that’s dependent on a fee station being built and a new employee being hired to run the station.
Richardson said that, as of now, the landfill is “on target” for the policy change to go into effect at the start of next month.
“When you come to the landfill, there’s the scale house and they scale you in and you pay your stump fee,” Richardson said. “Here, it will be the same thing, except we’re going to be doing it not by weight, but by the amount of material that you bring in.”
Richardson wants people to understand that Mesa County Solid Waste Management isn’t “trying to do anyone dirty or make a million dollars.”
Instead, charging for commercial compost drop-offs is the result of financial instability.
“The compost program has been subsidized by landfill tipping fees and sales, so the operating costs for compost are not covered by our sales,” Richardson said. “In order to pay for that operation, we’ve had to take money from landfill tipping fees. That’s not a sustainable business practice for anybody.
“On the other piece of that, my intake outpaces my sales, so I’m trying to bring those more into a balance.”
Richardson said that she’s running out of space at the compost facility because of the volume of incoming materials, and an expansion to the facility would cost about $1 million, per engineer estimates.
Because of those factors, charging for commercial compost drop-offs was the most common-sense approach to moving forward.
“I’m just trying to keep this program going because I love it and the community loves it,” she said. “It’s a great program, but I can’t keep taking in material and spending money on expansion and additional labor and equipment and my sales aren’t helping to pay for this, so I need to try to figure out a better balance of how to get that facility to just break even.”
Residential drop-off of green waste will remain free at the compost facility.
The fees for commercial compost drop-offs will be $5 for less than a cubic yard (enough to fill a truck bed), $10 for 1 to 5 cubic yards (enough to fill a single-axle trailer) and $15 for more than 5 cubic yards (enough to fill a larger dump trailer).
“Please know that a great deal of thought has gone into these price changes, and they were approved by the (Mesa County) commissioners in a public hearing in December,” Richardson said.
“In 2021, a third-party consultant conducted a rate assessment for all services provided by the solid waste division. These fee changes reflect recommendations that came out of the rate assessment.“
There will also be fee decreases for product sales. Including taxes, half-inch compost will be $30 per cubic yard, quarter-inch compost will be $35 per cubic yard, large mulch will be $10 per cubic yard and small mulch will be $15 per cubic yard.
Richardson said that, come December and January, the landfill will still accept Christmas trees for free whether they’re hauled in by a business or a resident, making Christmas trees the exception to the new charging rule.
“Once the fee station is operational, everyone, businesses and residents, will need to stop and speak with the attendant prior to dropping material,” Richardson said.
“Businesses can set up charge accounts by contacting the landfill administration office; 970-241-6846. Otherwise, payment will need to be made at the time of service. Once the fee station is operational, the compost facility will be able to take cash, check, or credit card.
“In the meantime, all compost sales are still cash or check only.”