Training law enforcement recruits takes a village, so to speak.
There are instructors for driving, for firearm training, for fitness and more.
For Mesa County Sheriff’s Officer Lt. Laurie Galvan, she specializes in fitness training.
And she’s good at it. So good that she was recently honored by Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser as the police academy “Instructor of the Year.”
Galvan was recognized for her work as instructor at the Western Colorado Peace Officer Academy, which is set up through Western Colorado Community College.
Galvan said she was humbled by the recognition. This is the first year for the award, which also included four other instructor awards. Galvan’s honor was for the overall Instructor of the Year.
“I love interacting with all the cadets and being part of their training and their goals, and helping mold and shape their careers,” she said.
She doesn’t handle the driving or firearm training, that falls to other instructors. But after an instructor retired last October, she was appointed to the interim position to handle the overall instructor duties to finish that class of recruits, and remained in that role for the 17-week spring class, as well.
When it comes to fitness, Galvan has a distinct plan for the recruits.
“I get them for the first six weeks. On Day 1 of their academy, I always put them through a fitness test, so they know a baseline and I know a baseline, so I know where their fitness levels are,” she said. On that same day, she also teaches a four-hour block on health and wellness with nutrition and fitness plans, as well as a focus on mental and emotional health.
It’s not an easy start to the academy. Three days a week, cadets are up and ready to move at 5:30 a.m. This fitness regimen lasts for four weeks.
Galvan’s focus isn’t just on preparing cadets for a career in law enforcement. Her goal is to help them understand that fitness and health issues are lifelong goals.
“We’re helping to build their fitness levels and continually give them education on how to be lifelong fitness learners and how they can be lifelong health and wellness learners,” she said.
She knows she’s on the front line of preparing these cadets for a new career in law enforcement and she hopes to set the best example for them.
“I always want to be a role model, mentor and coach to them. I encourage them to be the best they can be to be successful in their careers,” she said.
Feedback for these young recruits is important and Galvan makes sure they know exactly where they are at with their fitness levels.
“I always encourage them and give them personal feedback in their emails for their fitness scores,”she said. “I always end those emails with ‘Eat, Move, Live … Better!’ So I’m always encouraging and pushing them for lifetime fitness.”
Galvan started her career in law enforcement after graduating from the Colorado State Patrol academy in 1985. She then became the first-ever woman trooper stationed int he Sterling area.
She came to the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office in 1993 and has been an instructor with the Western Colorado Peace Officer Academy since 2007.
Now 59 years old, Galvan has practiced what she preaches when it comes to her fitness.
Weightlifting, running, hiking and rowing are some of the activities she does to maintain her fitness.
But sometimes fitness needs a jolt of fun and motivation.
That’s when she looks to the dirtier side of fitness to make things fun.
“One of my fitness hobbies, to keep fitness exciting, is I’ve done my 10 Tough Mudders,” she said about the demanding obstacle courses with competitors navigating through mud as one of the challenges.
When it comes to training the cadets, she also makes it fun by mixing up their training. Reality-based obstacle courses, a hike up Mt. Garfield, taking them out snowshoeing, Galvan keeps it fun but makes sure her cadets understand the necessity of physical fitness.