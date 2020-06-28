The suspension of jury trials in response to COVID-19, which began on March 16 with an executive order from the Colorado Supreme Court and is expected to end on Aug. 3, changed the way district attorneys across the state could handle their cases, perhaps none more so than for the Mesa County District Attorney’s Office.
Prior to the shutdown, the 21st Judicial District had the highest percentage of felony cases taken to trial in the state. In other words, if someone committed a felony in Mesa County, their case was more likely to go to trial than anywhere else in the state, according to the last fiscal year numbers.
While that percentage remains pretty small overall — less than 3.1% of cases — other similarly sized districts, such as Boulder and Pueblo, would have had to hold at least 47 additional trials to keep pace with Mesa County’s rate, according to the state judicial annual report. About 96% of cases end in a plea deal.
A felony trial averages around four days for Mesa County. In total, the county held 76 felony trials in the last fiscal year.
“I don’t know that what we are doing is the right answer,” said 21st Judicial District Attorney Dan Rubinstein. “What I know is our community seems to think we are handling it properly, but trials are expensive. At times like this, with the shutdown, it could come at a cost so we are always re-evaluating.”
COST OF TRIALS
Steve Colvin, head of the Mesa County Public Defender Office, who has been a public defender in Mesa County since 1994, wasn’t surprised by the trial numbers.
“They are an extremely aggressive DA’s Office,” he said.
That aggressiveness translates to time and resources that his office needs as trials can be a very time- and resource-intensive process.
“It’s a great strategy if all you care about is community safety. If you care about using resources ... any trial takes time and investigative resources,” Colvin explained. “Trials are time-consuming. From an office perspective, the biggest resource is time, and from the taxpayer’s perspective, it’s money.”
Colvin said he felt Rubinstein was more aggressive on certain kinds of cases than his predecessors, but that it’s been kind of a “mixed bag” as he’s expanded programs like pre-trial diversion to keep people out of prison.
Rubinstein said there is a cost to going to trial as they can be expensive and time-consuming for everyone involved.
“First and foremost, there is a community cost by having to call in all the jurors,” he said. “People have to take off work or school.”
He added there are additional costs to going to trial, specifically when it comes to attorney time.
“They are a lot of work,” he said. “Attorneys will work nights and weekends taking a case to trial when they could easily make the offer better and not have to work all those extra hours. They choose to because it’s important to them.”
According to the Mesa County adopted 2020 budget, the district attorney’s budget has gone up each of the last four years, reaching nearly $4 million in 2020, with the majority of the funds used for personnel.
Mesa County Administrator Peter Baier said the DA’s budget is provided by the county, but its use is dictated by local law enforcement officials. The criminal justice advisory committee, which includes the heads of all the local law enforcement agencies, meets monthly to discuss what’s working and what’s not in Mesa County’s criminal justice system.
Sex offender cases and murder cases are where Rubinstein wants his office to be toughest. Rubinstein is most proud of the county’s conviction rate on individuals charged in sex crimes. Those conviction rates are drawn from the Colorado District Attorney’s Council statewide numbers.
Over the past five years, statewide, 58% of sex offenders charged were convicted.The acquittal rate was 39%. For Mesa County, that number jumps to an 88% conviction rate.
“Not only is our conviction rate for sex offenses much higher than the state average, the state average is being brought up because we’re a part of their data,” Rubinstein said. “We’re also getting much stiffer sentences on the cases that our community most cares about.”
He said during that five-year period, if the county had the average the state had, it would have had 15 people acquitted who were convicted.
“So, why do I think it’s important to go to trial? Because when it matters, we have the experience to get the job done right,” he said.
TRIALS PROVIDE IMPORTANT EXPERIENCE
“There are a variety of reasons why doing trials is helpful. You learn the bounds of the law and the limits of the law,” Rubinstein said. “Actually going through (the) process and getting court rulings makes us better prosecutors.”
Rubinstein also feels that trials present him and his staff one of the best opportunities to have honest dialogue with the voters. After trials have concluded, jurors are asked to stay on and talk with the prosecuting attorneys to get a better sense of what went right and wrong in the case.
“It’s our way to communicate with the voters and the community. My constituents are wanting me to make good decisions on resources,” Rubinstein said. ”After the trial, we talk to them. We talk to the jurors and find out if they think it was a good case. Is this what you want from us as your attorneys representing you?”
There’s no requirement for jurors to stick around after a trial, but “almost without fail” there are some who do to talk with the attorneys directly.
“Sometimes it’s, ‘wow you guys did a great job, thank you.’ Sometimes it’s, ‘why didn’t the defendant plea and why did you take this case to trial?’ ” Rubinstein said.
While they can be lengthy conversations at times, if the jury didn’t think the case should be taken to trial, Rubinstein wants to know why they thought it wasn’t a good use of time and resources to avoid making the same error twice.
“If there’s ever a hung jury, we certainly want to know what were they hung up on because we need to make a decision if we are going to try the case again,” he said.
Rubinstein gives plea bargains for two reasons: the person deserves it or there are issues with the case the attorneys want to minimize risk on.
“Most people deserve something less than the maximum because most are not evil people, they made a bad decision,” he said.
“Going to trial has a risk of getting all of what you want and none of what you want,” Rubinstein said. “The reason plea bargains exist is they give certainty and finality. If you have a lot of trials and you understand what the case looks like, and what your strengths and weaknesses are, you can explain that to your victim and you can say, here’s what I think is going to happen if we go to trial.”
He feels that part of his job is to make an analysis if a person is safe in the community.
“It is never a goal of ours to go to trial. It is always a goal to get the right outcome for our community and sometimes in order to get that outcome we need to go to trial,” he said. “You get the same white hat for winning a trial as you do for losing a trial because doing a trial is a very valuable.”
OPENING BACK UP
As he looks to the future, Rubinstein knows there will be certain cases that need to take precedence once jury calls are allowed to resume.
“There’s a big backup,” he said. “The cases that will get the most priority are the cases with speedy trial issues. We are also trying to prioritize in-custody defendants.”
He said out-of-custody defendants have typically waived speedy trial and agreed to a continuance.
The statutory requirement for speedy trials is six months but, due to COVID-19, that deadline has been extended or waived for a variety of reasons.
“What’s been happening on the cases where that six months has been coming during the shutdown, the judge has been declaring the cases a mistrial on the grounds that we can’t seat a jury,” he said. “A mistrial is declared and 90 days is added to the speedy trial timeframe.”
Rubinstein said if that happens to enough cases, it is going to be a busy August and September.
“Its disconcerting to have cases like murders and sex assaults that this is occurring on that we don’t have ruling with,” he said.
Twenty-first Judicial District Chief Judge Brian Flynn issued an administrative order on June 15 to allow non-essential judicial functions to be conducted in-person as long as the total number of people in the courtroom, including the judicial officer and staff, does not exceed 10 people, except for jury trials.
The same day, Colorado Supreme Court Chief Justice Nathan Coats updated his previous order regarding COVID-19 and Colorado courts operations to preclude any person from being summoned by state courts to assemble for jury service any time prior to Aug. 3.
“It’s going to be a scramble when things get back started again,” Rubinstein said.
He said priority will be dependent on the seriousness of the case and victim rights issues.
“I have very much encouraged our people to take this time while they are working remotely and go back through those cases and make a better informed decision whether they think that’s a good case to take to trial,” Rubinstein said.
The low jail numbers have started new conversations as well.
“It’s opened up a big discussion between the sheriff and I on, what are we looking for, what is ultimately our goal here? We always will believe that doing trials is valuable,” he said. “Are we holding out for too heavy sentences or not? Maybe the answer is that in certain cases we can do something different. We are always willing to re-evaluate and look at what we do, never of the belief that we have the only answer, and we want to be responsive of what our community wants.”