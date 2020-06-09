With church bells echoing through Grand Junction, a line of about 40 people walked through the downtown library doors at noon on Monday for the first time since mid-March.
The Mesa County Library’s reopening was met with such a positive response, a waiting line had to be established as the building’s 50% person capacity was reached almost immediately.
The COVID-19 closure lasted a total of 85 days.
“I’m an avid book reader and it was pretty tough during the closure. For me, this was probably the worst place to close,” Majorie Stover said as she waited in line to check out as many mystery novels as she could carry.
An avid mystery book reader, she planned to check out as many as a dozen mysteries as she stood outside the Mesa County Library with a book in hand with its bookmark on the back page ready to be returned. She emerged roughly a half hour later with eight books.
Mesa County Libraries Communications Manager Bob Krestchman said the library is operating at limited hours with limited capacity. Library officials worked with the health department and looked at some of the practices of other establishments in order to reopen on Monday.
At the library, public computers are available to the public for one-hour sessions per day. Chromebooks, printing and copying, wifi, browsing and collections are all available. Curbside pickup and online services also remain open and see-through shields have been installed around patron service desks. Some furniture was removed from the buildings as well, according to the Mesa County Libraries.
“We’re asking patrons to finish business and move along as quickly as they can so more people have the opportunity to use it but at the same time we don’t want to pressure people not to use the library,” Krestchman explained.
Libraries with multiple doorways will have designated entrances and exits to reduce cross-traffic.
Krestchman wasn’t surprised by the long line at the reopening as they’ve heard from many interested patrons since they closed on March 14 due to coronavius, many of whom missed what the library offered, including, in particular, browsing.
“I look forward to giving them that experience again,” he said.
Though browsing and internet access returned for some, in-person programs, such as story times, will not be held until further notice.
The number of patrons inside library buildings will be admitted on a first-come, first-served basis.
“When we closed we had no idea it would be until June,” Mesa County Library Director Michelle Boisvenue-Fox said. “It’s been really weird. We knew people were excited but to have a line of people out the door to come in warms our hearts.”
The library was open until 7 p.m. on its first day back
“What programs look like after August 1, I don’t know,” she said. “We’re looking at it and working on it and want to offer options for everyone.”
Mesa County Libraries offers a variety of online services, including ebooks and eAudiobooks available at mesacountylibraries.org.
Bruce Chunn arrived at the library nearly an hour early on Monday in order to get computer and internet access he had been badly missing.
Though limited to one hour per person, Chunn came prepared with a list of what he needed to send out and what websites he wanted to visit.
“I have well over 600 emails to check. I will be coming in all week, my Cadillac is parked right there,” he said, pointing to the bike rack next to the building.
J.D., on the other hand, didn’t plan on staying long on Monday afternoon, but simply had to print out a few documents he couldn’t wait to get on hard paper.
“I took a DNA test on the computer and I came in so they can help me download and print it out,” he explained. “I wanted to have a knowledgeable person help me do it.”
A 73-year-old Vietnam veteran, J.D. said the test was just for him.
“I was adopted and I found out a lot of things I would never have guessed,” he said. “It’s pretty cool. I don’t know how they got to all these places. They must have gone by ship.”
All libraries in Mesa County will open this week with modified hours.