Mesa County Libraries plans to reopen all of its buildings to the public starting Tuesday, Jan. 19.
The reopening is contingent on COVID-19 case numbers in Mesa County remaining stable or in decline.
The eight library locations will be open on their regular daily schedules, except that the Central Library will be closed Sundays until fall 2021.
As library buildings reopen, some services and programs will be limited or unavailable due to pandemic-related precautions. Here are details about the reopening:
■ Mesa County Libraries will continue to offer Curbside Pick-Up of materials on hold at all locations. More information about Curbside Pick-Up is available at mesacountylibraries.org or by calling the Central Library at 970-243-4442 or your local branch.
■ Masks and social distancing will continue to be required for all people using the library. We ask that patrons who are not feeling well or who are in quarantine please use virtual services offered online through mesacountylibraries.org. Virtual services include downloadable ebooks and eAudiobooks through OverDrive and a variety of eResources such as Mango Languages, Bookflix, and Kanopy streaming movies.
■ Seating in the libraries will be limited, so patrons are asked to keep their library visits short.
■ Virtual programming — such as story time and book clubs — will continue on Mesa County Libraries’ social media channels and via Zoom, and no in-person programming will be held.
■ Study rooms will be available for reservation, and capacity will be limited to two people or a single-household group.
■ Computer use at the library will be limited to one hour per day per person.
■ Computer classes and individual technology assistance will not be available. Patrons needing help with technology may fill out a Book-A-Librarian request and receive help over the phone.
■ Book sales to benefit Friends of Mesa County Libraries will resume at kiosks in the Central Library and at the Clifton, Fruita, and Orchard Mesa branches. Book sales benefiting the Palisade Library Auxiliary will resume at the Palisade Branch.
■ No reservations of the 970West Studio will be available until further notice.