After more than two months of being closed off to the public, Mesa County Libraries are ready to turn the page.
Throughout Gov. Jared Polis’ stay-at-home and safer-at-home orders, libraries in the county have been shut down and their means of transactions limited. As the county’s COVID-19 coronavirus numbers have dipped, however, with no new cases in nearly a month and no hospitalizations, they can see the light at the end of the pandemic tunnel.
Mesa County plans to open all eight of its libraries (Central, Clifton, Collbran, De Beque, Fruita, Gateway, Orchard Mesa and Palisade) on Monday, June 8. All libraries will have a modified schedule (see box).
“We’ve been meeting a lot about operational details,” said Mesa County Libraries Communications Manager Bob Kretschman. “We still have to runs plans by the (Mesa County Libraries Board of Trustees) and we also need to apply to the county so the county health department is aware of our plans, and then we need to get approval for our reopening plan.”
Throughout the stay-at-home order, libraries in the region ceased all operations. Once Mesa County received its variance from the state allowing it to dictate its economic policies because of its low COVID-19 count, however, they were given more freedom.
Establishing curbside pickups in May has proven a significant boost for libraries and those needing their reading fix.
For more information on how to place a curbside order, visit https://guides.mesacountylibraries.org/covid19/library.
“Curbside pickup of holds has been really popular with folks,” Kretschman said. “They’re able to pick up their holds from the library branches they typically use and we’ve gotten a lot of positive comments about that.”
At some point in June, curbside pickups will no longer be the default for Mesa County’s libraries. Patrons will be able to flock to their favorite library once again.
However, they’ll immediately notice some changes and limitations.
“When we came back from (the stay-at-home order), we began looking at ways we could improve social distancing and provide some level of service to patrons under circumstances as times change,” Kretschman said. “What we’ve been doing is we’ve rearranged some of our sections. We moved our holds shelves out so we don’t have so many people crammed into one small spot. There’s some social distancing there. We’re putting some clear shields around our patron service desk. Pretty much every store and retail outlet now is doing something like that. We’ve been looking at things like that.”
Aside from a few employees leaving on their own, Mesa County Libraries’ staffing has largely been unaffected by the pandemic. When patrons return to libraries, they’ll be greeted by the same size of staff as before.
Everything else, however, will be dramatically different.
“We’ve missed our patrons as much as our patrons have missed us,” Kretschman said. “We get email messages and calls on the phone from folks scheduling a time to get their curbside holds. They’re appreciative of the service they’re getting, but they really want to come back, and we can’t wait to see them, as well. But we want our patrons to know that, when we do reopen, the library is going to look different, there are going to be some different procedures, and we may not have a full slate of services available for folks. We’re looking at all that right now and determining what we can offer under the ‘new normal’ that everybody’s facing.”