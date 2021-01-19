Mesa County Libraries will be reopening its buildings today to public visitation.
The reopening was contingent on COVID-19 case numbers in Mesa County remaining stable or in decline.
During the past 10 days, there have been 817 positive COIVD-19 cases reported in the county, including a high of 158 on Jan. 14.
Mesa County Libraries closed all of its buildings on Nov. 22 because of pandemic concerns.
The eight Mesa County library locations will be open on their regular daily schedules, except that the Central Library in downtown Grand Junction will be closed Sundays until fall 2021.
As library buildings reopen, some services and programs will be limited or unavailable due to pandemic-related precautions. Here are details about the reopening:
n Mesa County Libraries will continue to offer Curbside Pick-Up of materials on hold at all locations. More information about Curbside Pick-Up is available at mesacountylibraries.org or by calling the Central Library at 970-243-4442 or your local branch.
n Masks and social distancing will continue to be required for all people using the library. We ask that patrons who are not feeling well or who are in quarantine please use virtual services offered online through mesacountylibraries.org.
Virtual services include downloadable ebooks and eAudiobooks through OverDrive and a variety of eResources such as Mango Languages, Bookflix, and Kanopy streaming movies.
n Patrons are asked to keep their library visits short. Seating in the libraries will be limited.
n Virtual programming — such as story time and book clubs — will continue on Mesa County Libraries’ social media channels and via Zoom, and no in-person programming will be held.
n Study rooms will be available for reservation, and capacity will be limited to two people or a single-household group.
n Computer use at the library will be limited to one hour per day per person.
n Computer classes and individual technology assistance will not be available. Patrons needing help with technology may fill out a Book-A-Librarian request and receive help over the phone.
n Book sales to benefit Friends of Mesa County Libraries will resume at kiosks in the Central Library and at the Clifton, Fruita, and Orchard Mesa branches. Book sales benefiting the Palisade Library Auxiliary will resume at the Palisade Branch.
n No reservations of the 970West Studio will be available until further notice.
n More information available at mesacountylibraries.org.
BOARD OPENING
Applications are also being accepted for a Mesa County Libraries Board of Trustees opening.
The seven-member volunteer board adopts and oversees the budget, bylaws, and policies of the library district; conducts long-range planning; and prepares an annual financial report to the Mesa County Commissioners.
The deadline for applications is Wednesday.
The open seat on the board was created when a trustee’s term expired. The successful applicant will serve a five-year term.
Board terms are for five years, and trustees are limited to two successive terms.
Library district trustees are appointed by the Mesa County Commissioners.
Applicants must be at least 18 years of age and a legal resident of Mesa County.
For information and a link to the Volunteer Board Application, please visit https://www.mesacounty.us/administration/how-do-i/volunteer/
ARTIST IN RESIDENCE
The Mesa County Libraries 970West Artist in Residence is also accepting applications open through Feb. 15.
The 970West Artist in Residence program is open to artists 18 and older who reside in Mesa County and have a valid library card. Artists in a variety of mediums are considered.
The program will accept two artists in 2021 for terms of approximately 14 weeks each. Selected artists will work with library staff to provide at least three library programs during the residency and must occupy the studio at least six hours per week for community engagement.
Residencies are scheduled for May 24-Aug. 30 and Sept. 13-Dec. 20, 2021.
Artists selected for residencies will receive a $500 stipend from the Mesa County Libraries Foundation and access to the 245-square-foot Artist in Residence space in the 970West Studio.
Full details about eligibility, application requirements, and artist expectations are available at mesacountylibraries.org/services/970weststudio/air/applyforair. Applications must be submitted online..