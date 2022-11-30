Mesa County Valley School District Superintendent Brian Hill, left, and School District 51 Executive Director of Technology Daniel Burke, right, talk about the Chromebook distribution program at the district administration building on Tuesday.
Pictured at the Mesa County Valley School District Chromebook distribution announcement event are D51 Foundation Executive Director Angela Christensen, D51 Executive Director of Technology Daniel Burke, R5 Principal Nick Steinmetz, Mesa County Libraries Associate Director Shana Wade and Superintendent Brian Hill.
Mesa County Valley School District Superintendent Brian Hill, left, and School District 51 Executive Director of Technology Daniel Burke, right, talk about the Chromebook distribution program at the district administration building on Tuesday.
Scott Crabtree
School District 51 D51 Executive Director of Technology Daniel Burk speaks at the D51 event announcing the Chromebook distribution dates on Monday.
Scott Crabtree
Pictured at the Mesa County Valley School District Chromebook distribution announcement event are D51 Foundation Executive Director Angela Christensen, D51 Executive Director of Technology Daniel Burke, R5 Principal Nick Steinmetz, Mesa County Libraries Associate Director Shana Wade and Superintendent Brian Hill.
In 2017, the mill and bond levy passed by voters provided funding for Mesa County Valley School District 51 to improve its technological resources in its classrooms, including providing Chromebooks for students.
Next week, the district — through collaborative efforts with the District 51 Foundation and Mesa County Libraries — will be handing out more than 5,000 used Chromebooks to the community at various locations.
“The School District 51 Foundation received this large donation of Chromebooks from School District 51, and while these Chromebooks are at the end of their useful life in a classroom setting, we believe there’s still some usefulness left in them, so in collaboration with School District 51 and with the help of the D51 technology team, we’ll be offering these used Chromebooks with reloaded operating systems to anyone in our community on a first-come, first-served basis,” said District 51 Foundation Executive Director Angela Christensen at a press conference held Tuesday morning at the D-51 Main Administration Building
The Chromebook distribution will take place Wednesday, Dec. 7, and Saturday, Dec. 10, from 9-1 p.m. both days, at three Mesa County Libraries locations: the central library at 443 N. 6th St. in Grand Junction, the Fruita branch at 324 N. Coulson St., the Clifton branch at 590 32 Rd. Unit 6F.
Additionally, on Friday, Dec. 9, from 2-6 p.m., Chromebooks will be distributed at the Collbran branch at 111 Main St.
“Angela from the School District Foundation reached out to us and said they had all these Chromebooks they were going to give away to the community and we’d be in a position to help,” said Mesa County Libraries Associate Director Shana Wade. “Because we’ve done things in the past like solar eclipse glasses or masks or different things, we serve the public, so we’re in a really good position to be able to help distribute these across the county. We figured out which locations would be able to do this, so that’s how we got involved.”
This initiative is the latest joint effort between the school district and Mesa County Libraries to maximize resources for district students and families and, in this case, the community at large.
“We always work together on education and access to technology,” Wade said. “Those are two primary goals for both organizations. It was just a natural fit. We provide internet access and access to computers at the libraries, so being part of this project just made perfect sense.”
District 51 Executive Director of Technology Daniel Burke detailed the status of these Chromebooks and what those who receive one can expect.
“We got a grant last year to replace aging Chromebooks in our elementary schools. We replaced 9,000 Chromebooks and those went out to our schools to get us to a true one-to-one,” Burke said.
“With that, we grabbed the Chromebooks that we had at the schools and we repurposed those to give out to the community. They stopped getting updates, but you can still use the Chrome browser and it does most anything internet-wise. It also has a touchscreen on it as well as a built-in camera and a mic. It also flips over into a tablet view. We feel like these will be very useful out in the community, so instead of trying to get them recycled, we’re giving them to the community to use their rest of (the Chromebooks’) lives.”
District Superintendent Brian Hill said that the decision to hand out these used Chromebooks in Mesa County came from two of the district’s commitments: its commitment to investing in technological advancements for student resources and and its commitment to being reliable stewards of taxpayer dollars.
“Everybody knows that, if you’ve got a kiddo in the system right now, technology is very important for learning these days; not only just technology but updated technology for 21st century learning,” Hill said.
“We’re appreciative of that and we’re appreciative of having these Chromebooks to be able to have a second life.
“We thought that was a responsible way of utilizing taxpayer dollars even further was to not throw these out but give them back to the community. We’re excited that students and families will have an opportunity to use these,” Hill said.