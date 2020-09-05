Colorado voters this November will consider the Colorado Gallagher Amendment Repeal and Property Tax Assessment Rates Measure, which would repeal the amendment passed in 1982.
Many entities would benefit from the Gallagher Amendment’s repeal. Although the library district hasn’t taken an official stance on the measure, Mesa County Libraries would be among the beneficiaries of a repeal.
“(The Gallagher Amendment) was an attempt to deal with some differences in property taxes and all that,” Mesa County Libraries spokesman Bob Kretschman said. “Because of the way Gallagher interacts with TABOR (Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights passed in 1992) and the way property valuations in Colorado have changed since 1982, the library district is looking at a potential reduction in property tax revenue as a result of that.”
The Gallagher Amendment was designed to balance the ratio between the property tax revenue from residential properties and business properties.
However, over time, Colorado’s population spike, as well as its rise in real estate values, has led to the state’s tax rates ranking 48th in residential properties and the highest in the nation for business properties.
For Mesa County Libraries, should the Gallagher Amendment stay in place in November, future years could present even more financial restrictions than usual.
“As we’ve been looking through some of these estimated valuations, it certainly looks like it will have a profound effect on our revenue come 2022,” Kretschman said. “The latest figures I’ve seen from our finance department, and they’re preliminary, but we could be looking at a potential budget reduction of about 16%.”
This would come on the heels of what’s been a difficult year for the county’s libraries.
Because of COVID-19, they were closed from March until June. Only at the start of the District 51 semester did the libraries resume full-time hours.
However, the county’s nine libraries are still in the midst of a moderate bounceback, and the return of Sunday hours will help.
All locations will be closed Monday in observance of Labor Day. Starting Sunday, Sept. 13, the Central Library in Grand Junction will be open from 1-5 p.m. each Sunday until May 23, 2021.
Coronavirus permitting, of course.
“We’ve seen about a 50% reduction in foot traffic in our libraries, but our library card numbers have held strong and our electronic resources, our e-books and that kind of thing, are very strong,” Kretschman said.
“A lot of folks discovered those during the shutdown. We offer curbside service that has had steady use from folks who are not comfortable coming into the building. Like everyone else, we’ve adapted to these new and changing circumstances and our patrons have been very, very good at coming along with us and being very accepting of those changes.”