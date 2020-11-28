Hospitalizations remained under 50 in Mesa County’s Friday update of COVID-19 data.
Forty-six are hospitalized in total, with 41 being county residents. Two weeks ago, when county officials warned of limits to intensive care unit bed capacity, the county had 51 hospitalized. That was before area facilities implemented their surge plan.
Mesa County Public Health also reported 196 new COVID-19 cases Friday. The two-week case count continues to hover around 2,200 cases, although the positivity rate over that stretch has dipped below 10%. Deaths held even from Thursday’s count.