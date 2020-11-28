Mesa County has seen several recent COVID-19 outbreaks in congregate living facilities, like nursing homes, which have residents at a higher risk for complications from the virus.
Since the beginning of November, about 50 cases have been reported in long-term care facilities and more than 130 in the Mesa County Jail. Epidemiology Program Manager Heidi Dragoo said the new outbreaks likely are because of the high rate of transmission in Mesa County.
“I think it really just reflects that we’re seeing a very high level of disease activity in the community,” Dragoo said. “Earlier in the summer and late spring, I think we got really lucky that our congregate settings and our nursing homes weren’t as impacted, but the fact is, right now we just have a lot of disease in the community and it’s finding its way into those settings.”
With a long-term care facility, the residents tend to be at higher risk, Dragoo said. With the risk factors in the populations of these facilities, Dragoo said COVID-19 is more likely to cause complications and hospitalizations.
“We know that once it gets into a nursing home environment, that’s really, really dangerous, given clients who are at higher risk,” Dragoo said. “We typically have older adults or people with underlying medical conditions that when they get COVID, they get really sick.”
To help prevent these types of outbreaks, Dragoo said the first line of defense is with the staff. She said it is important that staff members are wearing personal protective equipment and cleaning regularly. She said visitors pose a risk as well and that facilities have had to get creative and offer virtual visits to help protect the residents.
“I know that that’s been really hard,” Dragoo said. “We have a lot of families in our community who have loved ones in these facilities and it’s been very difficult because they are not able to visit as they normally are used to.”
While preventing outbreaks is ideal, Dragoo said they have procedures in place to contact trace and further test residents and staff at a facility that has an outbreak. She said because of the increased testing, the most recent outbreaks reported will likely see the number of cases grow.
“One of the actions that we take pretty much right away is to follow up with those facilities to make sure we’ve put in place more frequent testing,” Dragoo said. “Once we identify an initial case or couple of cases, we try to test everybody very frequently. So we expect to see more cases come in because we’re looking for them and we’ll often identify people who maybe had mild illness or weren’t experiencing symptoms at all.”
COVID-19 is still spreading widely in the community, Dragoo said, and one fundamental way to protect the residents of the long-term care facilities is for everyone in the community to take precautions to help slow the spread of the virus.
“We’re just seeing a lot of disease transmission right now,” Dragoo said. “I think the best thing that each of us can do is really practice those good, simple disease prevention measures that literally we’ve been talking about since March — the hand washing, the staying home when you’re sick, limiting your social circle as much as possible.”