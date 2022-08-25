After rising to $410,000 in June, the median home price in Mesa County fell just below the $400,000 mark in July — but that dip likely won’t become a trend.

According to Bray Real Estate’s monthly residential report, median home price in the county decreased to $399,450 in July. That’s just over a $10,000 drop, but the median home price in Mesa County is still 16% greater than it was this time last year ($345,000)