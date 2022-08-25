After rising to $410,000 in June, the median home price in Mesa County fell just below the $400,000 mark in July — but that dip likely won’t become a trend.
According to Bray Real Estate’s monthly residential report, median home price in the county decreased to $399,450 in July. That’s just over a $10,000 drop, but the median home price in Mesa County is still 16% greater than it was this time last year ($345,000)
Bray Sales Manager Stewart Cruickshank said the median home price’s slight fall is partially the result of increased inventory, as there were 566 active residential listings as of the end of July. That continued this year’s trend of inventory increasing each month, going from 279 in April to 378 in May to 497 in June.
The 566 properties listed is the most since April 2020 (605).
“We did have an addition of inventory, which always helps,” Cruickshank said. “As far as the median price, we did see some price adjustments. I think when the public hears reports of prices, they think home values are coming down. Home values aren’t coming down, but the listing prices are starting to adjust a bit.
“You’re coming off a hot, hot market that was January through June where homes were going way above appraisal. Now we’ve got sellers who are adjusting back to this increased inventory market.”
Cruickshank said that listings aren’t staying on the market for long, as homes under $750,000 have a two-month inventory. While he said buyers currently have more options and sellers have to be more competitive in the appeal and pricing of their properties, he believes this is still a seller’s market.
“We went from fourth gear to third gear, but we’re not in neutral,” Cruickshank said. “Homes are still moving very fast and sellers are just trying to keep up the inventory out there.”
Million-dollar properties are also on the rise in both listings and sales. As of July, 46 homes costing at least $1 million have been sold — 24 in the Redlands and nine in northern Grand Junction — and 45 are currently on the market, with a third of them in the Redlands area.
“You’ve got Aspen, you’ve got the higher mountain towns, but Grand Junction, for our quality of life and the amount of homes we can start doing now, is becoming pretty attractive to that potential homebuyer in the million-dollar range,” Cruickshank said. “Grand Junction’s turning into a destination town.”
Some of the factors in Mesa County’s growth in appeal include taxes, the climate and activities for senior citizens.
Cruickshank also believes that national exposure to Grand Junction is playing a role in that, as well.
“Me and my wife, we were watching ‘Wheel of Fortune’ two weeks ago, and one of the prizes was coming out to see Moab and Grand Junction. Art Magazine published an article last week talking about the top 10 places to buy a house and Grand Junction was on it,” Cruickshank said.