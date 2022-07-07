The median home price in Mesa County is nearing a regional-record $400,000.
According to Bray Real Estate’s Residential Report for May, the median home price in the county is $395,000. That’s a $60,000 increase from last May ($335,000). Between April and May alone, the median home price increased by $10,000.
Nathan Perry, Colorado Mesa University’s Associate Professor of Economics, said that, per the Freddie Mac House Price Index, since January 2017, Mesa County has seen an 80% increase in average home price, compared to 66% for Colorado and 57% nationwide.
“I think this has been driven by a few things. First of all, there’s been a strong economy on the Western Slope and in Mesa County. We’ve seen an increase in the population and there’s some demographic factors,” Perry said. “This housing demand had a lot of migration from all over, Denver and different places. This housing demand is very real. There’s not a bunch of adjustable rate mortgages fueling housing speculation like 15 years ago. This is real demand.”
Interest rate increases over the past year have played a role in the median home price’s rise, Perry said. At its lowest in 2021, interest rates were around 2.75%. Now, they’re around 5.8%.
“Interest rates have kept housing very affordable, but we also have this real demand, and that to me is a story,” Perry said. “The demand for homes is very real. It’s not speculative. But rising interest rates are going to hamper people’s ability to get into certain price points.”
George Rau is a former real estate broker and former real estate editor for Snow Country Magazine. He’s now one of the co-chairs of the School District 51 Affordable Teacher Housing Exploration Committee, a group dedicated to examining the issue of affordable housing in the Grand Valley, how those housing opportunities (or lack thereof) affect the district’s ability to hire and retain teachers, and how D51 staff members can own homes at cheaper prices.
MEDIAN IS A ‘FLAWED’ STATISTIC
He said the median home price number isn’t the only important figure when it comes to gauging whether a real estate market is swinging toward those with deep pockets.
“I took a wonderful course in college called ‘Lying with Statistics’, and the median is a flawed instrument to measure what’s happening in the market because, up until a couple years ago, the upper end in the real estate market in Grand Junction was deader than a doornail,” Rau said. “What’s happened in Grand Junction, there’s a lot of big money coming in, so all of a sudden, in the last couple of years, the upper end is really selling well. If you have a lot of million-and-a-half-dollar sales, that pulls up the numbers.”
Rau said an even more significant statistic is the price and availability of starter homes.
In Mesa County, despite inventory being at its highest overall total (378) since last October, only a fraction of these properties are what would be considered a reasonable price for a starter home for a first-time homeowner.
Of the 378 properties actively listed, only 21 are cheaper than $200,000 and 39 homes are between $200,00 and $300,000. For comparison, there are 76 active listings for homes in the $300,000-400,000 and $500,000-750,000 ranges and 80 active listings for homes between $400,000 and $500,000.
Between New Year’s Day and the end of May, 1,432 residential properties have been sold in Mesa County, with 351 homes below $300,000 and only 104 below $200,000.
“What’s the starter home in Grand Junction for a school teacher or a blue-collar worker to get in a starter home,” Rau asked. “In the last three or four months, a three-bedroom, two-bath starter home, 1,200 square feet, a fixer-upper, the bottom was maybe around $250,000, and now, I think it’s probably closer to $300,000. ... The bottom of the market is hotter than hell because there’s no inexpensive houses anymore. There’s no starter homes anymore, which is why I’m so passionate about doing something for the teachers.”
SIMILAR TO LATE 2000S?Perry said, whenever home prices rise like this, many minds drift to the housing market crash of the late 2000s and wonder if the market is in a similarly precarious bubble right now, especially if interest rates are only going to continue to rise and force more people to lower their price point for a home and mortgage payments.
He doesn’t believe this is a bubble because home prices will lag behind interest rates. He does believe the odds of a recession are relatively high.
“Nobody knows what the real probability of (a recession) is, but I think the consensus is that it’s 50-50, and it depends on the time horizon. If you look out two years, it goes higher. If you look out a year, it’s lower,” Perry said.
“If we continue to see rates increase because of inflation and we enter a recession, over the next year, inventory can build and we can start to see a slowing of price appreciation. I think that’s probably something we’re going to see over the next two years.”
Perry said one impact he foresees is that people who would normally be seeking a single-family home will instead look into multi-family homes. Rau agreed with Perry that a total housing market crash is unlikely because, unlike the stock market, real estate markets are all local markets.
The most notable housing crash in Mesa County was “Black Sunday” in the spring of 1982, when Exxon Corp. exited the $5 billion Colony Oil Shale Project in Parachute. This led to thousands of people losing their jobs and a mass exodus from the county. Those who stayed faced financial hardship.
Rau said that mortgage rates would have to keep rising in order for a recession to become possible, such as a possible Federal Reserve move to increase mortgage rates from 5.8% to 7.8%. However, he doesn’t think home prices in Mesa County will fall any time soon.
“How high do mortgages have to go before it kills the real estate market?” Rau asked. “The rich don’t care. The upper end of the market won’t be affected much. The bottom part of the market, though, people just trying to get their foot in the door, when mortgage rates go from 5.8% to 7.8%, that’s a hell of a lot of extra money per month.
“It starts to reduce demand on the bottom part of the market, but there ain’t no inventory there, anyway, so on one hand, you’re reducing demand, and on the other hand, there’s no inventory, so I don’t see real estate prices dropping in Grand Junction. I think the rate of increase will slow down, but I think it will still keep going up because there’s such a shortage of demand. No one’s building at the bottom end. That’s why the prices are being pushed up so much.”
When asked if rising home prices could present an issue in Grand Junction and the valley at large attracting businesses and employees, Matt Bell, the business development manager for the Grand Junction Economic Partnership, gave a statement.
“While the cost of housing has risen, this is a nationwide issue not exclusive to Mesa County,” Bell said. “Therefore, I don’t believe it to be a deterrent in attracting new businesses or employees. Proportionately, the cost of housing in Mesa County is still lower than many large growing metro areas.”
Indeed, while living in Mesa County has seemingly never been more expensive and the rate of median home price increase outpaces Colorado and the nation, the county remains a far cheaper option than other Centennial State cities.
The median home price in Denver is roughly $680,000. In Boulder, the median home price is more than $1.1 million.