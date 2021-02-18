As Mesa County moves down its vaccine distribution list, lower COVID-19 case counts and stable and declining hospitalization numbers allowed the county to move back to yellow on the state’s COVID dial.
The move, announced Wednesday in a press release from Mesa County Public Health, allows businesses in most industries in the county to move to 50% capacity.
The more than 600 businesses certified in Mesa County’s 5-Star Program will also be allowed to operate at a greater capacity, and move to level blue, once 70% of the state’s 70 and older population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Mesa County has been in level orange since mid-November when the county was experiencing its biggest spike in cases and stricter measures were put into place regarding public gatherings. At that time the county was seeing more than 2,000 cases in a two-week span with 655 cases reported in only three days from Nov. 18 to 20.
On Tuesday, 37 new COVID-19 cases were reported, up from nine the day before, as 681 cases have been reported in the past two weeks.
In order to remain in level yellow, Mesa County must meet three key thresholds: between 100 and 300 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people per week, the rate of positive tests is no more than 7.5%, and stable or declining hospitalizations.
Private and personal gatherings continue to be a frequent source of transmission in Mesa County, accounting for approximately 9% of recent cases, according to Mesa County Public Health. Transmission from family members remains the largest source of exposure in the county with approximately 63% of known cases coming from a family member.
At the Grand Junction VA Medical Center, the vaccine clinic continues to operate “very smoothly”, according to spokesperson Kayla Holst, with one problem: Not every veteran is picking up when they call.
“The biggest barrier we seem to have is that veterans aren’t answering,” she said.
She worried that robocalls, which are reportedly on the rise, may be a factor.
The vaccine burn rate at the VA, or how quickly the vaccine is administered after it is received, is 86%, much lower than other vaccine clinics, due to how difficult it has been to get the people on their list to answer the phone.
“Fifty percent of our calls are going unanswered to pick up appointments. We’ve been successful with not wasting any vaccine but it’s been difficult,” Holst said.
A total of 18,216 doses have been administered in Mesa County through Mesa County Public Health, 5,338 of which have been second doses. As of Tuesday, an additional 4,799 vaccines have been administered through the VA, some going to second and first doses for veterans and staff and others sent to Montrose, Glenwood Springs and Moab.
A vaccine interest form continues to be available for individuals over 70 years old on the Mesa County Public Health website and is now available for individuals 65 and older as well as those with two or more severe health conditions.
So far, 16,146 individuals over the age of 70 have filled out the form, 582 of whom indicated that they did not have an email address and requested phone-only contact.
As vaccine distribution opens up to more of the population, Mesa County Public Health will make additional attempts to contact individuals 70 and up who have not signed up.
“If you do not have regular access to a computer call 970-248-6900, press option 7 and leave a call back number,” Mesa County Public Health recommends. Individuals more comfortable communicating in Spanish should call 970-255-3700.
The State of Colorado vaccine hotline is also available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, at 1-877-268-2926.
City Market and Safeway pharmacies in town have been added to the county’s vaccine provider list as well.