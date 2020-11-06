Rising coronavirus infections are prompting further public health restrictions in Mesa County.
The county is moving to Level Orange, high-risk safer-at-home on the state’s COVID-19 dial. The change will be effective Saturday and comes two weeks after the county shifted off of the Protect Our Neighbors Level, the least restrictive level on the dial.
Mesa County Public Health Director Jeff Kuhr said the county is one phase away from being put back into stay-at-home restrictions. Gov. Jared Polis issued the stay-at-home order on March 25, limiting which businesses could operate, restricting travel and requiring residents to stay at home whenever possible.
“If we keep having these bad weeks … we are on a path toward stay-at-home,” Kuhr said.
The county reported 61 new cases Thursday and one additional death, a woman in her 80s. That marks 10 COVID-19 fatalities in the past week. The two-week positivity rate has climbed above 7% and the number of patients hospitalized from the disease stands at 19.
By returning to the most restrictive level of the state’s safer-at-home plan, the county returns to restrictions that haven’t been in place since the spring. Capacity limits will be reduced to 25% for most sectors, group sizes are reduced and private gatherings are limited to 10 people from no more than two households. Full guidance by industry can be found on the Mesa County Public Health (MCPH) website.
A public health order will be updated and approved by the Mesa County Board of Public Health to reflect the increased restrictions.
The public health department has yet to shut down any Mesa County businesses during the pandemic, choosing instead to work with through application processes and the 5-star business program. With cases rising the way they are, Kuhr admitted a tougher approach may be necessary.
“We absolutely plan to come down more. We’re adding staff to work more with businesses and have added an agreement in the 5-Star program,” he said. “We’re at the level now where more restrictions aren’t a bad thing for the community.”
Businesses certified with a 5-star rating through the Mesa County’s Variance Protection Program will be allowed to operate with less restrictive conditions, though Kuhr said there will be more surveillance to ensure best safety practices are met.
He hoped the latest setback would be a call to action for the community.
“It’s time for us to get back to the urgency level we were at in the beginning of the summer. There has been some community complacency. If people haven’t felt the importance of social distancing, wearing masks, if it wasn’t obvious back then, I hope it is now,” he said.
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) and the Governor’s office required Mesa County to move back because of rises in the number of cases, percent positivity and hospitalizations.
With 10 new deaths reported in the past week, the majority of which were associated with congregate care facilities, Kuhr worried about protecting the most vulnerable in Mesa County amid high levels of community transmission.
“We really need the community to step up. We no longer can protect those most vulnerable places and we need everyone in the community to come together,” Kuhr said.
Strict restrictions have been in place at facilities that house older populations and those most vulnerable to the virus since March. High levels of community transmission, however, mean staffers at those facility are more at risk for contracting the coronavirus and could then bring it into the facility.
On Monday, the Grand Junction Veteran Affairs Medical Center reinstated its no-visitor policy, which was originally in place during earlier stages of the pandemic.
“We changed it (to allow visitors) for like two months and literally just stopped on Monday,” VA Western Colorado Health Care System spokesperson Kayla Holst said. “It’s tough to say to a family member that they can’t come in now when they were a month ago. I think everyone is a little frustrated with how it is tightening up.”
She said that staff screenings have also tightened. Staff temperatures are taken when they come into the building and the questionnaire, which used to be just a simple question or two, now consists of a series of screener questions.
“We’ve been talking since March about how important their role is, if they have any symptoms, stay home and call their supervisor,” Holst said. “We’ve had a handful of employees with positives that have stayed home and quarantined.”
Holst said the staff understands how dangerous grocery shopping without a mask or a large private gathering could be for their patients and residents.
“I think all the federal employees know their duty is to keep veterans safe and healthy. As a community we need to be patient and work together through this pandemic,” she added.
She said the expectation is that all the staff in the building will follow the mandated county regulations at all times.
The Lodge at Grand Junction Senior Living Sales and Marketing Director Stacy Bercume said that, for the past couple weeks, everyone in the building, including staff and residents, have been getting tested once a week.
Visitors haven’t been allowed since the pandemic started.
“We’ve had pretty much the same cadence since the beginning,” she said.