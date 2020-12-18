Terrence Eugene Richardson attempted to appeal his 2019 Mesa County murder conviction, but was denied by the Colorado Court of Appeals this week.
On Dec. 5, 2016, Caleb Fettig’s body was found with multiple stab wounds outside a trailer park in Grand Junction. Richardson was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder and first-degree assault, and after waiving his right to a jury trial, was convicted on all three charges in a bench trial in January and February of 2019.
Evidence presented in the two-week trial indicated that Richardson was a gang member with the Satan’s Disciple and was seeking to earn notoriety with the group when he “went hunting” for Fettig, who was stabbed to death outside the A&W Mobile Home Park, off North Avenue.
In its ruling on Feb. 12, 2019, the bench trial said that although the prosecution had presented “completely circumstantial” evidence, the court found guilty on all charges based on the “overwhelming amount of evidence” linking him to the murder.
Fettig was reportedly stabbed 46 times in the face, neck and stomach, and at the trial, Mesa County District Judge Gretchen Larson said Richardson bragged to several people about killing the victim, telling at least two people he “watched the life go out of Caleb’s eyes,” before delivering her verdict.
“A person that can kill someone with that much rage and anger should not be out in the public again,” Dan Fettig, the victim’s father, said during sentencing.
Richardson was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
In his appeal, Richardson argued that the evidence was insufficient to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that he attacked and killed Fettig.
Video surveillance showed Fettig on a Grand Valley Transit bus with Richardson prior to the murder. It showed them leaving the bus together and Richardson could be heard telling Fettig to meet him in the back alley, according to the case background.
The Court of Appeals felt the evidence, which included witness testimony that Richardson was looking for Fettig, the bus surveillance video and other surveillance video, along with additional witness testimony, was strong enough in this case.
One witness testified that she saw Richardson and another man light a fire in a fire pit the night of murder and police later found a knife in the fire pit, according to the Court.
Richardson argued that the quantity and quality of each bit of evidence was questionable but the Court of Appeals concluded that the evidence was substantial and sufficient.
He also contended that the eyewitnesses couldn’t make a positive identification that it was him and that the surveillance video simply showed someone of average height.
At trial, a prosecution expert reportedly analyzed the videos and identified several similarities between the person in the video and Richardson, including clothing and height.
A police detective also concluded that Richardson was the person in the video.
Richardson had argued he was not that person.
that the person on nearby surveillance video was wearing different clothing than he was wearing on the bus video, but according to evidence presented during the trial court, Richardson changed his shoes and put on a hat that night.