Mesa County added its first new COVID-19 death in weeks, bringing the death toll to 157. Of those, 125 have died directly from the disease.
Tuesday’s update from Mesa County Public Health also noted 27 additional cases, making for 54 new cases recorded in the past three days. The total for the length of the pandemic now sits at 13,988 positive cases.
Twelve are currently hospitalized and the one-week positivity rate stands at 2.6%.
DELTA PD SEES OUTBREAK
The city of Delta on Tuesday issued a press release saying they anticipated the Delta Police Department to be listed as an outbreak site.
While the number of COVID-19 infections in the department was not given, the press release said the department was taking steps to minimize further spread including working remotely or from patrol cars.