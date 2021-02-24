More Mesa County residents have now received a COVID-19 shot than have tested positive for the virus.
The county has now administered 19,962 first doses of the vaccine, according to the weekly vaccine update from Mesa County Public Health. That compares to the 13,111 positive COVID-19 tests logged since the pandemic began.
Mesa County also reports that 6,789 people have received both doses of the vaccine, which must be administered a few weeks apart. The county set another record for vaccines administered in a single week, with 6,513 doses given in the last week recorded.
In total, the county has administered 26,571 doses out of 33,700 allocated.
3 MORE DEAD OF COVID-19
Mesa County this week also reported three new deaths attributed to COVID-19, two women in their 90s and a man in his 70s.
The deaths were recorded in Monday and Tuesday’s update from Mesa County Public Health and bring the total fatalities due to COVID-19 to 117. Including deaths among COVID-19 cases, 147 county residents have died since the pandemic begun. Also included in Tuesday’s update, 10 new people tested positive for COVID-19 and 21 are hospitalized.
Beginning in March, the Daily Sentinel will no longer publish daily counts for COVID-19 numbers. The numbers will instead be updated twice a week on Wednesdays and Sundays.