More than 40,000 Mesa County residents have now received their first dose of one of the COVID-19 vaccines and nearly 20,000 people have now received both doses.
Tuesday’s update on vaccine totals from the Mesa County Public Health Department show 19,189 residents have gotten both vaccines. In total, the county has administered 59,567 of the 76,360 doses they’ve received.
Meanwhile, Mesa County Public Health has reported 26 additional COVID-19 cases over the course of the past three days, including seven cases reported on Tuesday. The two-week case count sits at 140.
Two residents are currently hospitalized.
— Sentinel staff