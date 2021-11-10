November of 2020 was statistically the worst month of the COVID-19 pandemic so far in Mesa County. If current trends continue, November of 2021 could be even worse.
”Mesa County has seen a recent substantial increase in COVID-19 cases,” a Tuesday public health press release stated. “This is in addition to the high transmission rate the county has experienced over the past month.”
According to the release, Mesa County’s positivity rate jumped from 7.5% to 8.7% from Oct. 26 to Nov. 3. The county is averaging 112 new cases over the past week.
Since the beginning of August, cases in Mesa County have been steadily increasing.
Increases in COVID-19 cases in Mesa County have been followed by increases in hospitalizations and deaths.
According to Mesa County Public Health’s COVID-19 data dashboard, 75 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Mesa County, 51 of which are county residents. Additionally, two people under 19 are hospitalized as of Tuesday’s update from county health.
Mesa County Public Health Spokesperson Stefany Busch said hospital beds and staffed ICU beds in the county are 97% filled, with ICU beds hovering between the high 90s and 100% capacity recently.
”That 100% is definitely alarming to see,” Busch said.
Also, according to the dashboard, there have been 19 COVID-19 deaths in Mesa County in the past two weeks. Busch said 10 of those have been in the past nine days.
In 2020, from Oct. 29 to Nov. 5, Mesa County recorded 37 new COVID-19 cases per day. For that same period this year, there were 121 cases per day, Busch said.
In terms of case counts and deaths, November 2020 was the worst month of the pandemic, Busch said.
”Things are already looking worse,” she said in regard to the weeks ahead.
In November, people are generally gathering indoors more, Busch said, and other respiratory illnesses also become more common.
If there was ever a time to take more precautions against COVID-19, it’s now, Busch said, although public health does not have any new regulations planned.
Residents should practice general good health, wash their hands, wear masks in crowded spaces, cancel plans if sick and get vaccinated against COVID-19, Busch said.
Of COVID patients admitted to the hospital in the past two weeks, 86% are unvaccinated, according to the dashboard, and 82% of COVID deaths in that time period were among the unvaccinated. In addition, 85% of positive cases in the past two weeks were unvaccinated.
Tuesday’s update from county health showed 88 new cases on Tuesday and a one-week positivity rate of 10.2%. So far, the county has recorded 355 deaths among COVID-19, including 43 deaths in October alone. That’s the highest death total for any single month since December of last year when 48 people with COVID-19 died.
Mesa County Public Health is now providing booster shots to those who are eligible, and Busch said there has been an uptick in traffic at the vaccine clinic in the public health building similar to when the vaccine was first rolled out.
Busch strongly urged residents to make appointments to get vaccinated online to avoid longer wait times.
Mesa County Public Health is also providing vaccines to children ages 5-11 on Saturdays. Last Saturday was the first day of the children’s clinic, in which the children and parents are provided a clinical room to get vaccinated in, instead of the normal clinic setting.
The department is doing 150 shots in the children’s clinic, Busch said, and is working on ways to increase that number to 200.