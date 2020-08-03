As of Sunday night, Mesa County now has 283 positive COVID-19 cases.
There were two new cases announced by Mesa County Public Health on Sunday.
The two-week positivity rate, which is monitored to see if Mesa County can keep it’s variance, is at 2.53%. The variance must reach 15% to impact the variance.
The age groups most impacted are 20-29 with 62 cases, 60-69 with 41 cases and 50-59 with 40 reported cases.
A total of 213 are reported recovered and there are currently seven hospitalized. Mesa County reported its second COVID-19 death on Saturday.
According to MCPH, the gender breakdown of cases is 160 female and 123 male.