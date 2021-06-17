Stage 1 fire restrictions in Mesa County will begin Friday, the county and the Bureau of Land Management announced Wednesday.
Under Stage 1 restrictions personal use of fireworks, campfires outside designated fire pits or burn rings, agricultural open burning without a permit from the sheriff’s office, use of explosive targets and smoking outside near combustible materials are all prohibited.
According to the U.S. drought monitor, as of June 8, western Colorado and the Grand Junction area were largely in periods of extreme or exceptional drought. The area is in the midst of a heat wave that has seen record-breaking temperatures this week.
“We are starting off fire season worse off than last year. The stage is set for a potentially longer duration and more hazardous fire season,” said Mesa County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Services Director Andy Martsolf in joint press release from the sheriff’s office and BLM.
“This year more than ever, we need the community’s help to prevent fires. Together we can significantly reduce human-caused fires by being proactive and cautious with activities that could ignite a wildfire,” Martsolf said.
According to the release, penalties for causing a fire during fire restrictions can be a class 6 felony and can be punishable by up to 18 months imprisonment and/or by fines up to $100,000.
The restrictions apply to all of Mesa County, including municipalities and BLM land.
Other western Colorado organizations are also enacting fire restrictions.
Wednesday, BLM-administered lands in Moffat County, Grand County, Rio Blanco County, Jackson County, Eagle County, Summit County and Larimer County went under Stage 1 restrictions, the BLM announced Wednesday, as well as lands administered by the Kremmling, White River and Little Snake field offices.
“Recent hot and windy conditions across northwest Colorado have dried out fuels, while thunderstorms have delivered lightning with little or no moisture,” the announcement read.
The BLM announced Wednesday it is enacting Stage 1 fire restrictions starting today in western Colorado in Archuleta, Delta, Dolores, La Plata, Montezuma, Montrose, Ouray and San Miguel counties, as well as parts of Gunnison County. That area includes Canyon of the Ancients National Monument, the Gunnison Gorge National Conservation Area and the Uncompahgre Field Office side of Dominguez Escalante National Conservation Area.
Friday, Stage 1 fire restrictions are scheduled to be put in place in BLM lands in Garfield, Eagle and Pitkin counties, as well as in the White River National Forest.
In Garfield County, a prohibition on firework use in unincorporated Garfield County has been extended through July 5, and the City of Glenwood Springs will go into Stage 1 fire restrictions Friday.
“High temperatures and dry conditions have resulted in high fire danger throughout our area,” BLM Fire Management Officer Jim Michaels said.