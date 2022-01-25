The old adage says an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. The Mesa County Partners mentoring program lives by that philosophy as they fit mentors with junior partners to assist high-risk youth in making good life choices.
“Partners started in Denver as a result of the rising juvenile crime rate, and that’s the same reason it started here,” said Blake Ammon, Partners program director of mentoring. “We’re on the side of prevention (now). Research shows that getting a youth a mentor prior to (them) getting into trouble is more effective than waiting until they get into trouble.”
According to the Mesa County Partners website, the purpose of the mentoring program is to provide a positive adult role model for youth, establish communication, trust, and respect, and raise the youth’s self-esteem and outlook on life.
As a nonprofit agency, Mesa County Partners depends on sponsorships, donations, fundraisers and discount rates for community events offered to mentors and their junior partners.
“There is a lot of continual support from the community,” Ammon said.
Mesa County Partners was founded in 1977 with the mentoring program as its primary focus. Ammon, who has been employed with Mesa County Partners for 14 years, said it has had the flexibility to take on whatever the needs are, which now include the Western Colorado Conservation Corps and the Restitution program.
Sue Sullivan has been an administrative assistant with Mesa County Partners since September 2020, but she and her husband Matt had volunteered for more than 35 years, serving as mentors and board members, helping the agency obtain sponsors and recruiting mentors, as well as assisting with fundraisers.
“We’d like to see more mentors,” Sullivan said. “When we started out, we were always volunteering. This is a great program. It’s gratifying because we’ve had people we’ve been mentors of, and they come back and tell us how well they are doing and that makes you feel good. You know you’ve made a difference.”
Currently, there are 60 matched partnerships, but in the past the agency has had more than 100 active partnerships. Seventy youth between the ages of 7 and 17 are on the waiting list for mentors.
The highest need is with 9- to 12-year-old boys.
The reason for this, Ammon explains, is, “We see a lot more boys without a male role model.”
The COVID pandemic has definitely taken its toll on the mentoring program.
“The last two years has been lower than what we’ve done in the past,” he said. “People’s health concerns limit not only what they can do, but what they’re willing to expose themselves to.”
Anyone over 18 is eligible to become a mentor after a background check. Their website says mentors are asked to spend three hours a week with their junior partner, which could mean a lifetime of difference to a child in need of guidance. The first step is attending an orientation.
Children and teens who are at risk receive a referral from a professional agency that works with youth, including schools, counselors and therapists, as well as the Department of Human Services. Partners are matched based on interests and compatibility.
“A lot of mentors don’t realize they’ll gain something from it when they sign up, but ultimately they learn new things from their junior partners,” Sullivan said.
She said that being a mentor is involving your partnered youth in whatever you do in your life, such as bowling, cooking or even simple things like taking a hike with them.
The youth learn life skills through sponsored fun activities and time with their mentors.
Mesa County Partners has sponsored activities such as monthly Get Air Trampoline Park nights, the annual Christmas party at Bananas Theme Park and art activities with the Western Colorado Community College.
This Sunday, an ice-skating party for mentors and junior partners is planned. Partners also has a mountain bike club, a jiu jitsu club and a Dungeons and Dragons club that junior partners and mentors can join.
Ammon said he has spoken at churches, service clubs and businesses about the program and would be happy to schedule with any organization.
For information on becoming a mentor or having Ammon speak at a gathering, call 970-245-5555.