Greg Bolotin isn’t big on video games, but he’s trying to like PUBG (PlayerUnknown Battlegrounds). In return, Chad, the teenager Bolotin mentors, tried rock climbing and found he likes it.
They’ve connected while loading cars with food at a food drive at Grand Junction High School and discovered they both love tennis.
Bolotin is hopeful the two of them can go hiking soon, or perhaps get out for some archery, because while COVID-19 has limited things in some ways, it hasn’t changed the need people have to connect with each other or, in this situation, the need for mentoring.
Bolotin, 27, is Chad’s mentor through Mesa County Partners, which matches local kids and teens with adults willing to mentor them.
Mesa County Partners recently was at Roasted Espresso & Subs in downtown Grand Junction talking with adults interested in becoming mentors.
About 100 area kids ages 7–17 are on a waiting list for mentors, said Blake Ammon, mentoring program manager for Partners.
“We’re a prevention program. We’re trying to get kids before they get in trouble,” Ammon said.
Partners asks mentors to give three hours each week to the child or teen they are matched with based on similar interests.
That doesn’t mean elaborate outings. It can be simple and Partners can help with ideas.
Bolotin has been Chad’s mentor for more than a year. It’s definitely a time commitment, but Bolotin knows he’s making a positive impact.
“He was missing his dad in his life,” Bolotin said. “My dad wasn’t involved in my life.”
When Bolotin’s mom was at work, “I was always out getting into mischief … I didn’t have anybody holding me accountable.
“I just didn’t have that figure in my life to guide me or push me, and I just thought it would be really nice to be that person in a kid’s life,” Bolotin said.
Anyone interested in becoming a mentor can contact Mesa County Partners at 245-5555. Information also can be found at MesaPartners.org.