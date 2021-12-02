One of Colorado Department of Transportation’s next big projects in the Grand Valley is to make improvements to U.S. Highway 6 in the corridor between Clifton and Palisade.
Before that project begins next summer, Mesa County is now moving quickly to finish a project that’s been sitting on the back-burner.
Because of the traffic impact that will occur in the corridor, Mesa County is planning to make street improvements to First Street between Grand Avenue and Front Street in Clifton before CDOT’s project breaks ground. This Clifton project will expand Grand to connect First and Second, and will also include sidewalk and Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) access for pedestrians.
“It’s been on the list for a while for needing to be improved,” said Mesa County Engineering Division Director Laura Page. “The real driver on this right now is the CDOT’s project on Highway 6 with the improvements that they’re going to be doing there, which is going to require some detours as they’re putting in their roundabouts. With that in mind, we know that traffic in the area’s going to need a detour around as they’re constructing that, so we’ve decided to move this project up and get that completed so that the residents in that area have access to that area during that construction.”
By paving the missing section of Grand between First and Second avenues, not only will homeowners in the area have easier driving options, but during the Highway 6 project, drivers needing to continue down Highway 6 or F Road will have a more manageable detour option.
A community meeting about the project, which will include details about the project’s design, scale and cost will be held Dec. 9 at the Clifton Community Hall from 4-6 p.m.
“This is mostly providing them with knowledge that the project is coming in the future,” Page said. “We’re reaching out to the homeowners along this area, so it gives them an opportunity to see what our plans are that we have drafted up, our conceptual plans, and provide any feedback from how it’s impacting their properties.”
Mesa County referred to its current plan as “a preferred design... that balances the cost, comfort, and impacts to provide the community with an improved corridor.”
“We’re pushing to get the design completed this winter to bid early next year so we can get this constructed prior to CDOT’s project starting,” Page said.