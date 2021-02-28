For the fourth day in a row, Mesa County’s two-week positivity rate for COVID-19 was below 3%.
On Saturday, Mesa County Public Health reported the county’s positivity rate at 2.41%. The two-week positivity rate is considered an important indicator for measuring the prevalence of the virus in a community and is one factor that health experts use in gauging public health restrictions.
Saturday’s report from Mesa County Public Health included 41 new cases of COVID-19 and noted 16 current hospitalizations. The death toll stood at 117 deaths due to COVID-19 and 147 among COVID-19 cases. The difference between the two counts is the later includes deaths among residents who tested positive for COVID-19 but may have been determined to have died from other causes.
Statewide, 5,945 Coloradans with COVID-19 have died, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
Beginning next week, the Daily Sentinel will no longer publish daily COVID-19 counts.
The updates will be published twice a week on Wednesday and Sunday.