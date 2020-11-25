For the fifth day in a row Mesa County saw declining numbers of new positive COVID-19 cases.
After three consecutive days last week in which the county broke the 200 mark for new positive cases, the numbers have steadily ticked down, including in Tuesday’s count in which the county marked 72 new cases.
Total hospitalizations are also under 50, according to the Mesa County Public Health Department. Tuesday’s data showed 46 patients hospitalized because of COVID-19 with 32 being from Mesa County.
Area hospitals have 55% of their hospital beds in use, according to the county, and 80% of area Intensive Care Unit beds.
There were no new COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday.