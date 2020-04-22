Mesa County Chief Deputy District Attorney Trish Mahre is about to have even more responsibility on her plate.
Mahre was unanimously approved to fill the vacant District 51 board seat for District C on Wednesday. The longtime prosecutor interviewed for the position via teleconference for 2 and a half hours, fielding questions from the board.
The board seat opened in February when John Williams resigned to pursue a job as the district’s general counsel. Mahre will serve the remaining year and a half of that term.
Mary Atkinson was also considered for the position, interviewing alongside Mahre as the other finalist.
“I’ve been interested in serving on the school board for a while,” Mahre said, adding that she was interested years ago but was too busy with work and raising her children, who now live on their own. “Separate from my commitment to public service, I think I see kids from a multitude of perspectives, as well. I had kids who graduated through District 51 and we had a great experience. Great principals, great teachers, great connections. I also see the perspective of kids who have been victimized, who have become offenders, and it’s a unique perspective because we all want children to succeed. I see what they need from schooling, from education, from parental support, from community support.”
Mahre attended school in Grand Junction before leaving the state for college and law school. She returned to the Grand Valley with her husband because she wanted to raise her children in the area.
As a chief prosecutor in Mesa County, Mahre is part of an executive team that sets policies for the District Attorney’s office.
Her biggest concern with District 51 is how it will cope with the current crises, as well as the aftermath, caused by the coronavirus, which has led to all K-12 schools in Colorado shutting their doors and shifting to online courses. She also sees the infrastructure of schools as a serious concern.
“I work alongside parents who are trying to work full-time and home-school their kids,” Mahre said. “I recognize that parents probably have a new idea of what it takes to be a teacher. COVID-19 is the big deal right now.”
Mahre said the key to making the community supportive of taxes that go toward funding schools is to make as much information about the schools as possible widely available. She praised the district’s use of social media in recent years in bringing attention to students and the issues they face.
“You’re not only looking after the education and welfare of students, but the community is just as important. We have an informative obligation to maintain two-way communication with the public that we serve, not only looking out for students’ educational needs. They go hand-in-hand.”
Mahre's first board meeting is in two weeks, on Wednesday, May 5.
“As a parent and a community member, I want students to be successful, I want students to feel capable and I want students to feel prepared for adult life,” Mahre said.