The Daily Sentinel reached out to Mesa County Public Health to ask some pressing questions about the COVID-19 vaccine. Questions ranged from what the future of vaccine distribution will look like in Mesa County to who should be cautious to receive it.
Question: When will the second phase of vaccines begin?
Answer: Timelines for phases are based on population estimates and are also tied to the amount of vaccine. Using the current prioritization, Phase 2 is estimated to begin this spring.
Q: Who can get the vaccine in the second phase?
A: Phase 2 includes higher-risk individual and other essential workers not covered in Phase 1A & 1B, including: people age 60-69, people age 16-59 with obesity, diabetes, chronic lung disease, significant heart disease, chronic kidney disease, cancer, or are immunocompromised, other essential workers and continuity of local government and adults who received a placebo during a COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial.
Q: When do you think vaccines for “everyone else” will begin?
A: The speed at which we are able to move through the phases will largely depend on the supply of vaccine. We expect supply to increase in the next several weeks and are prepared to increase the number of vaccines given in Mesa County significantly in the weeks and months ahead.
Q: How will the final phase of vaccines for “everyone else” be implemented?
A: MCPH is working with several partners in the community that will be receiving the vaccine and distribution will happen more widely the more vaccine we receive. We will be sharing information about provider settings and options for Phase 2 and Phase 3 recipients as they are finalized in the coming weeks.
Q: Do people need to go through their primary care physician?
A: The majority of early Phase 1 recipients will receive the vaccine through their employer, local public health agency or through the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership for Long-term Care (LTC) Program. More information about provider settings and options for Phase 2 and Phase 3 recipients will be coming soon.
Q: Will I need an appointment to get the vaccine?
A: Because of the type of vaccine and the careful considerations needed for storage and administration, MCPH is requiring appointments at this time to ensure no doses go to waste. We are notifying groups in the current phase when they are eligible to sign up and provide registration information. When you receive your first dose, you will make an appointment for your second dose.
Q: How many COVID-19 vaccinations is each person given?
A: Both the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines require two doses. The Pfizer vaccine requires two doses 21 days apart and the Moderna vaccine requires two doses 28 days apart. COVID-19 vaccines are not interchangeable. The second dose of any COVID-19 vaccine must be completed with the same vaccine product as the first dose. Getting more than one dose for a vaccine is not unusual. In fact, it’s the norm. Many routine vaccines require more than one dose for maximum protection.
Q: Will Mesa County have enough doses to vaccine everyone?
A: We will be given regular allotments from the state. We expect it will take several months before everyone who wants a vaccine can get one because of limited availability. Prioritizing health-care workers who have been on the frontlines of the pandemic and are directly exposed to COVID-19 as part of their jobs will help us save lives in the next few months. Until the vaccine is widely available and used, it is important to continue taking precautions to slow the spread of the virus, like wearing masks and practicing physical distancing.
Q: Is there anyone who should not get a vaccine?
A: Safety and effectiveness data from clinical trials is still needed before the vaccines are available for children under 16.
Q: Can I get the vaccine if I am pregnant or breastfeeding?
A: Based on current knowledge, experts believe that mRNA vaccines (like the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines) are unlikely to pose a risk for pregnant or breastfeeding individuals or their babies. However, pregnant and breastfeeding individuals were not included in any of the clinical trials for currently authorized COVID-19 vaccines, therefore, no data is currently available on the safety of the vaccines in pregnant or breastfeeding individuals. If pregnant or breastfeeding individuals are part of a group that is recommended to receive a COVID-19 vaccine (e.g., health-care workers), they may choose to be vaccinated. A conversation between the patient and their health-care team may help with decisions regarding the use of COVID-19 vaccines, though it is not required for vaccination. The COVID-19 vaccine should not be given simultaneously with any other vaccines during pregnancy. Wait a minimum of 14 days before and after the administration of other vaccines before getting the first and second dose of COVID-19 vaccine. The Academy of Breastfeeding Medicine recommends that lactating individuals who get the vaccine continue breastfeeding their babies after being vaccinated. Breast milk contains antibodies and other components that can boost babies’ immune systems and protects babies from getting sick. Early research has shown COVID-19 antibodies are present in breast milk. It is believed that antibodies created after a breastfeeding individual receives the vaccine may also transfer into breast milk and could provide some protection to the baby. For more information, see CDPHE’s Pregnancy and breastfeeding FAQ .
Q: Do I need to be tested for COVID before getting the vaccine?
A: The CDC does not recommend getting tested to see if you are infected before getting the vaccine. If you do not have any symptoms and have not been recently exposed to COVID-19, there is no need to get a test before deciding whether or not to get vaccinated.
Q: Are people with severe allergies at risk if they take the vaccine?
A: Although it is rare, the COVID-19 vaccines may cause mild allergic reactions in some people, like itching or rash. Extremely rarely, some people may have a severe allergic reaction like anaphylaxis. People with a history of severe allergic reactions, such as anaphylaxis, to any component of a COVID-19 vaccine should not receive that vaccine. People who have had severe allergic reactions to other vaccines in the past should use caution and talk with their health-care provider before deciding whether or not to get vaccinated. People with a history of severe allergic reactions unrelated to any vaccine may get the COVID-19 vaccine. The health-care provider administering your vaccine will monitor you for any allergic reactions you may have after getting vaccinated. They will watch you for at least 15 minutes after the injection (or for 30 minutes if you have a history of anaphylaxis). Sites administering COVID-19 vaccines should have health-care staff, medications, and supplies for managing anaphylaxis (like epi-pens) on hand in case someone experiences a severe allergic reaction to the vaccine. For more information about monitoring for severe allergic reactions, see the CDC’s Interim Considerations: Preparing for the Potential Management of Anaphylaxis at COVID-19 Vaccination Sites. CDC and FDA are continuously monitoring for allergic reactions in vaccine recipients. They will investigate reports quickly and update recommendations as more information becomes available.
Q: Is it safe for people who are immunocompromised to get the vaccine?
A: People living with HIV, other immunocompromising conditions, or who take immunosuppressive medications or therapies might be at increased risk for severe COVID-19 . There is currently not enough data to establish vaccine safety and efficacy in these groups. People with stable HIV infection were included in phase 2/3 clinical trials, though data specific to this group are not yet available. Immunocompromised individuals may still receive the COVID-19 vaccine if they have no contraindications. However, they should have a conversation with their health care provider about the unknown vaccine safety profile and effectiveness in immunocompromised populations, as well as the potential for reduced immune responses and the need to continue to follow all current guidance to protect themselves against COVID-19. Because the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are mRNA vaccines, they do not contain live virus and cannot give you COVID-19.
Q: Can I get COVID-19 from a vaccine?
A: A COVID-19 vaccine will give you protection against the disease without having to get sick with the actual virus. It is not possible to get COVID-19 from a vaccine, but it is possible to get symptoms that are consistent with COVID-19. The vaccine candidates use inactivated virus, parts of the virus (e.g., the spike protein), or a gene from the virus. None of these can cause COVID-19. The goal of the vaccine is to provide your body with the tools it needs to fight the COVID-19 virus if you were to get infected.
Q: Does it cost anything to get a vaccine?
A: No. Medicare, Medicaid, CHP+ and private insurance are required to cover the cost of the COVID-19 vaccines. In addition, uninsured Coloradans will have access to free vaccines.
Q: Does this vaccine help with other COVID-19 strains?
A: While there are several known variants of COVID-19, current evidence suggests the vaccine will protect against all of them.
Q: I’ve had COVID-19, should I still get the vaccine?
A: Data from Pfizer’s clinical trials suggest that the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are likely safe and effective in people who have recovered from a previous COVID-19 infection. The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) recommends waiting at least 90 days after recovering from COVID-19 before getting the vaccine. It is currently unknown how long natural immunity lasts after recovering from COVID-19. Early evidence suggests natural immunity from COVID-19 may not last very long, and cases of reinfection have been reported. The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) makes recommendations on how to best use COVID-19 vaccines, and the FDA authorizes use. We will allow for all permissible uses once they are authorized.
Q: What are the side effects of getting the vaccine?
A: Most people who received the vaccines in clinical trials experienced mild to moderate side effects that typically went away on their own after a few days. The most commonly reported side effects for the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines are pain, swelling, and redness at the injection site, pain, tenderness and swelling of the lymph nodes in the same arm of the injection, fatigue, headache, muscle pain, chills, joint pain, nausea/vomiting, and fever for a few days after receiving the vaccine, with more pronounced discomfort after the second dose. The frequency and severity of side effects may vary between the two vaccines. Different people may experience different side effects, even if they receive the same vaccine. The process of building immunity can cause symptoms. These symptoms are normal and show that your body’s immune system is responding to a vaccine. Other routine vaccines, like the flu vaccine, have similar side effects. If you experience discomfort after the first dose of the vaccine, it is very important that you still receive the second dose a few weeks later for full protection. For in-depth information about the side effects of the vaccines, see the CDC’s report on the Pfizer vaccine and the Moderna vaccine .