As COVID-19 coronavirus cases have increased in Mesa County over the past few weeks, concerns have grown from Grand Valley residents about a potential summer surge.
Thirty-five of the county’s 97 confirmed positive cases so far — one new case was confirmed on Wednesday — have emerged since June 7. However, despite the increase in cases, the county is still trending in a positive direction in its reopening efforts.
Mesa County Public Health Director Jeff Kuhr held a briefing Wednesday to elaborate on the county’s cases, its ability to handle a potential surge and its plans on further reopening businesses.
Through 5,000 tests this spring and summer, MCPH has compiled data on where coronavirus cases come from in the region, with more than 60% of cases being traceable.
Travel, whether residents have visited more at-risk areas themselves or invited infected people to the Grand Valley, has accounted for 21% of positive cases. The second-most common cause of the spread of COVID-19 has been embracing family members (17%). Public and private gatherings have led to 13% of cases and 10% have come from the workplace.
“With only 35% of these being unknown, many of these, at least half, have been detected through our contract tracing efforts, our disease investigation of a positive individual and then our phone calls to everyone who was exposed to that individual,” Kuhr said. “We bring those people in for testing and some people have tested positive as a result of that process.”
Young people are starting to become more at risk of contracting the virus, statistics show. Since testing began in mid-March, people aged 20-29 have accounted for 18% of positive cases. That percentage has risen in the past month, with roughly 25% of positive tests in June belonging to that demographic.
However, despite the small surge in cases, the county still finds itself well below the thresholds it needs to not only maintain its current variance from Gov. Jared Polis, but also qualify for the next stage of re-opening, “Protect Our Neighbors,” that Polis introduced Tuesday.
Protect Our Neighbors is Colorado’s third stage in combating the spread of the coronavirus, following Stay at Home and Safer at Home. This stage will expand reopenings and allow gatherings larger than what’s currently allowed.
Kuhr said the county plans to apply for the third stage by the end of this week.
There are five criteria a county must meet to successfully apply for the Protect Our Neighbors stage, and Mesa County fits all the bills.
First, a county’s two-week positive percentage has to be below 5%. With 97 of 5,000 testing positive, Mesa County’s positive percentage is 2%. Next, a county has to be able to test at least 225 people per week. Mesa County tests 600 on a weekly basis.
Third, a county must have the resources to contact at least 500 people per day in contact tracing efforts. MCPH has 35 employees who handle contact tracing, meaning the department can contact as many as 1,000 people in a 12-hour work day. Additionally, in case of a surge that requires more staffing for contact tracing, the department can train employees on the process in two hours, Kuhr said.
A county’s hospitals must be able to handle a 20% increase in positive cases. Mesa County’s health facilities feature 90 Intensive Care Unit beds. As of now, six people (one Mesa County resident) are hospitalized with COVID-19, meaning the county has plenty of beds to handle a 20% rise should it occur.
Finally, a county must be able to provide all of its health care settings with at least 2 weeks’ worth of Personal Protective Equipment. Kuhr said each facility has a month’s worth.
“We’re well-prepared to apply for this next phase in opening,” Kuhr said. “We would still start where we are now, opening up to 50%, but our group sizes go up from 50 people in a gathering to 500 in a gathering. We would no longer have that maximum of 175 or 50%, whichever is lower. It gives us more freedom, and the nice thing about it is that if we hold steady for four weeks, we get to increase 5% at a time over each four-week period.”
Kuhr pleaded with residents and businesses to maintain their awareness of the pandemic and not ease up simply because of the county’s low numbers compared to the rest of the state.
Addiitionally, MCPH issued a statement Wednesday stressing the importance of avoiding social gatherings this weekend for July 4.
“Businesses, please keep implementing those best practices for social distancing and cleaning,” Kuhr said. “We’ve been doing this for a long time and it’s easy for the interest to wane or for us to not feel like this is critical anymore... it is so important that we stay the course with these businesses implementing those best practices.
“Residents, please wash your hands, keep your distance and wear your mask in public. Please. It’s not about, ‘I’m an individual and I can make my own choices.’ We have to work as a community in this situation. If for no other reason, we need to keep our economy going and our businesses open. It’s about coming together as a community.”
Kuhr encourages anyone who feels any symptoms of a disease or who has attended a gathering recently to get tested. For more information on testing, including scheduling a testing, e-mail healthinfo@mesacounty.us or call 970-683-2300.