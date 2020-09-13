In the COVID-19 era, amid heightened tensions with schools back in session and businesses expanding their services, rumors and speculation have never carried more weight or been more prevalent.
Speculation has been problematic for institutions across the Grand Valley, spreading infection fears through word-of-mouth.
Jeff Kuhr, executive director of Mesa County Public Health, assures Western Slopers that any rumors are on the department’s radar.
“I think the biggest result of rumors on our end is that our webpage has changed and changed over time because we want to make sure we have the information out there to dispel any myths,” Kuhr said. “We don’t want people to worry when these rumors get put out, and that’s where a lot of this comes from.”
Kuhr said that MCPH’s approach to addressing uncertainty is transparency in data. The coronavirus numbers, updated daily online by the health department, lay out the facts as they’re known through methods such as contact tracing. Since the pandemic began, the county has posted new information on its coronavirus webpage, health.mesacounty.us/covid19/, which has been revised periodically to include additional information.
“For example, we’ve divided all of our cases out by source,” Kuhr said. “Some of them are public gatherings, private gatherings, workplace, family, travel. We did that to try to provide more information to the community so they don’t have to rely on word of mouth. Honestly, some of that I’ll take responsibility for, that I’m not putting out the correct information. That’s why, over time, we’ve changed how we report things out.”
Of all the Grand Valley’s institutions, the ones most impacted by rumors are schools. At both the collegiate and K-12 levels, students, teachers and staff members are regularly bombarded by speculation, leaving leaders to parse misinformation and truths.
Colorado Mesa University, like MCPH, hopes that evidence and transparency will trump uncertainty. CMU spokesman David Ludlam said the school’s Safe Together, Strong Together plan has worked exactly as intended thus far.
“I don’t think we deal in the business of rumors and speculation. We stick with the facts, and more importantly than that, we stick with the process,” Ludlam said. “That plan is detailed, multifaceted and integrated, and it’s got four-layer testing protocols. There’s always going to be folks jumping to conclusions, but we just keep our heads down and focus on executing our plan, which is what we’ve done. We absolutely were successful in identifying a case through our random sampling program and that resulted in the ability to do contact tracing and isolate and quarantine those who had had exposure. That’s a textbook example of how the plan was designed.”
Rumors are also swirling around District 51 schools.
One of the district’s ideas to counter misinformation and investigate potentially harmful situations is the Staff Concern Line, in which district staff can anonymously report concerns and rumors.
Additionally, the district is in frequent contact with families.
“We try to address (rumors) by sending weekly updates to staff and families,” said D51 Spokeswoman Emily Shockley. “In those, we share some information as well as directly address some rumors we’re hearing. We do a video every other week, and a letter on the alternate weeks.”