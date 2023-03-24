Mesa County Public Health’s four-person in-house trail crew intends to build about 10 miles of new trail this year, depending on the type of trail and weather conditions.
The crew built 10 miles of trail at 18 Road north of Fruita last year, as well as maintained about 50 miles of trail.
“The crew’s work offers value to our community, both for locals and visitors alike, by providing care and expansion of a valuable resource. There’s an immense amount of value that trails contribute to the overall health and well-being of our community.
Quality outdoor recreation can help improve a person’s physical, mental, and social health,” said Trails Coordinator Ross Mittelman.
According to a Public Health press release, once the ground dries out the crew will start working on maintenance and repairs at local trail networks such as Lunch Loops, Kokopelli and 18 Road, and later in the spring start building new trails at 18 Road.
Then, during the summer, according to the release, the crew will work on deferred maintenance on National Forest trails.
“This year they will likely spend about 12 weeks working on the Corral Forks Trail on the Uncompahgre National Forest and the Kannah Creek Trail on the Mesa,” the release stated.
In the fall, the crew will return to 18 road to continue work on new trails, according to the release.
“This time of year, the team recommends staying off of trails when it’s muddy or wet,” the release stated.
“Often, conditions might be dry around the trailhead, but the conditions can change farther down the trail in a canyon or a north facing, steep slope. The crew recommends turning back at that point. If you do need to pass through the mud, it’s best to ride through a wet spot then around it; it can widen the trail over time, which is not ideal.”