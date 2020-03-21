March 20 update from Mesa County Public Health

CURRENT STATUS

●  Mesa County cases: 1

●  Mesa County negative tests as of March 20: 28

●  Mesa County people tested: Approximately 160 (reported weekly)

●  Colorado positive cases: 363 (24 counties)

●  Colorado hospitalized: 44

●  Colorado people tested: 3,680

●  Colorado deaths: 4

●  High-Risk populations: 60 years and older, underlying medical conditions

●  Public Health priority for the community: Social Distancing

FROM THE GOVENOR

During Friday’s press conference , Governor Polis made a statement allowing take-out and delivery sales of sealed alcohol from restaurants and bars; details on implementation are pending. He also announced an emergency economic advisory council to guide Colorado’s post-Coronavirus recovery.

INFORMATION

Get the most up-to-date and accurate information at:

• Mesa County Public Health (health.mesacounty.us/COVID19)

• CO HELP 303-389-1687 or 1-877-462-2911

WHAT IS NOVEL CORONAVIRUS?

A novel coronavirus is a new coronavirus that has not been previously identified. The virus causing coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), is not the same as the coronaviruses that commonly circulate among humans and cause mild illness, like the common cold. Signs and symptoms of COVID-19 include; fever, cough, and shortness of breath. The incubation period ranges from 2-14 days. There is no specific antiviral treatment recommended for COVID-19. The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person; between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet) and through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

Source: All information in this update provided by Mesa County Public Health

