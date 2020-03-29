Paul Mitts is the voice on the other end of the line.
Mesa County residents who call the county’s help line because they have questions about where to go for various services, or can’t access the county’s website to find out what they need don’t realize it, but they are talking to Mitts.
Anyone who goes into the Old Mesa County Courthouse from its Sixth Street entrance to visit the commissioners’, treasurer’s or assessor’s office invariably walks right by Mitts.
He’s easy to spot. He’s the guy in the loud Hawaiian shirt.
Mitts actually has two jobs, of sorts.
Not only is he the guy who helps the general public with whatever questions they have, but he’s also the main IT guy for all county workers.
And because of the recent COVID-19 pandemic, he’s been busy.
Part of that is not only from an increase in calls from county residents trying to determine what county services are available — they all are, but most are now being done remotely when possible — but also in helping county employees trying to work from home.
Many of them have needed Mitts’ help in setting up their home computers to access the same programs they need when in their offices.
“I’ve been getting about two to three times the number of calls and emails as normal, but it’s still easier than when I used to do the phone company help desk,” he said. “There’s been a lot of, ‘How do I do this from home’ calls. I just walk them through it.”
For county employees, Mitts is often given permission from them to access their home computers directly to make whatever changes are needed to give them access to their work computers.
All of that is necessary if the county is to remain operational while they are trying to observe state orders to work from home whenever possible, and still provide the services county residents expect.
Additionally, the 10-year county employee also is the voice on the other end of the line when people call the county’s Parks and Facilities Department.
“I’ve gotten a lot of calls about that, too,” he said. “‘Is it OK to walk though the park?’ ‘Yes, it’s OK to walk through the park as long as you don’t meet up in groups of more than 10, and keep your distance.’ Restrooms, pavilions, they’re all closed.”
So why the Hawaiian shirts?
“When I worked for the phone company, I started off as the computer guy for the local yellow page office,” Mitts said. “It was a local sales office, so I was required to wear a collared shirt. I came in one day in a T-shirt because I was moving heavy monitors around, and one of the sales managers had issues with me not having a collared shirt.
“So, I had a couple of Hawaiian shirts and I started wearing them every day,” he added. “It was a bit of a rebellion, but it was meeting the requirement. That was 25 years ago. I’ve gone through generations of Hawaiian shirts, but I’ve only been to Hawaii four times.”
Mitts said he’s discovered that people like the shirts, saying he appears more approachable.