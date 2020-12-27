More than 100 people with COVID-19 have now died in Mesa County. Of those deaths, 80 are reported to have died directly from the disease.
“It’s very unfortunate,” said Jeff Kuhr, executive director of Mesa County Public Health. “Not too long ago, we had our first death and were at six deaths for the longest time.”
The latest deaths this week include a woman over 80 whose death was reported Thursday and a man in his 80s whose death was reported Saturday.
On July 21, county health confirmed the first COVID-19 death of a Mesa County resident, a female in her 80s who had underlying medical conditions.
About 85% of the deaths so far are among people 70 years or older, health officials say.
“We’ve always known age and underlying health problems were factors, so that holds true to what we have always heard. We are also seeing that with hospitalizations,” Kuhr said.
For hospitalizations, 65% have been individuals 60 or older. Mesa County kept COVID case counts low through the spring and summer.
It took the county four months to reach 100 total cases but, by late October, community spread led to daily triple-digit case days.
“When nursing homes started to get impacted was when we got the increase in deaths,” Kuhr said.
Numbers show that about 64% of Mesa County’s deaths have been residents at long-term care facilities.
When Kuhr gets daily reports every morning, the first thing he looks for is whether there were any new cases at nursing homes.
“Even if we get one case … it’s so hard to get COVID out of congregate settings,” he said. “I do feel confident we will be able to keep it out from here on out.”
In the past few months, outbreaks have been reported at congregate facilities across Mesa County, including nursing homes and the Mesa County Jail. Several remain active.
“Everything is stable in those facilities. We are down to one person left in isolation in a hotel at the homeless shelter. We had as many as 60 at one time,” Kuhr said. “Based on positivity and hospitalizations, I think we can say that our community spread is stabilizing.”
One indicator that Mesa County cases are stabilizing for Kuhr is the decrease in the number of people seeking tests at the Mesa County Fairgrounds.
He said that the facility was averaging 400 tests a day two weeks ago, but that number dropped to 300 per day last week.
“We’re doing a great job here in Mesa County,” he said.
Kuhr hopes to see Mesa County continue to follow the health guidelines and stay diligent as the end of the pandemic nears.
“I certainly hope everyone continues to be diligent about keeping socially distant, washing hands and using masks,” he said. “When I was out in the community, everyone was doing their part and even people walking around downtown were wearing masks. It gives me great pride.”