A woman in her 90s is the 25th person to die in Mesa County as a result of COVID-19.
The new fatality was listed in Friday’s update from the Mesa County Public Health Department. In total, 34 people with COVID-19 have died, though in some of those cases COVID-19 was not listed as the direct cause of death.
Friday’s report also included another large batch of new positive tests, 168. In the past two weeks, the county has recorded 1,678 positive tests and registered a two-week positivity rate of 11.11%.
One more patient was also hospitalized, according to Friday’s count, making for 37 Mesa County residents receiving treatment at an area facility.
Positive cases also jumped at Colorado Mesa University, something administrators said earlier in the week they had been anticipating. In its Friday report, CMU documented 290 positive COVID-19 cases in the past week alone. Until now, CMU had maintained relatively low case counts even as the rest of the county started to spike.
Earlier in the week, CMU opted to transition to online learning one week earlier than planned. Doing so not only freed up testing resources for the county, officials said, but also allowed students more time to quarantine and receive a negative test before heading home.
In total, CMU recorded 615 positive tests this semester, with 414 of those coming in the past two weeks.