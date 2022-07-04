Mesa County Public Health in June released its 2021 Suicide Report, detailing suicide deaths, attempts and ideations throughout last year.
The report identified five takeaways:
1. For every suicide death in Mesa County in 2021, there were approximately 12 suicide-related visits to an emergency department in the county.
2. People who died by suicide in 2021 showed different trends than previous years, including being less likely to have a known previous attempt and a much higher incidence of intoxication at the time of death.
3. People who died by suicide in 2021 were also more likely to be impacted by multiple types of stress factors at the time of their death than people in previous years.
4. The rate of female suicide deaths went up, and the ratio of suicide attempts and suicidal thoughts was evenly split.
5. While younger people had the highest number of visits to emergency departments for suicidal thoughts and suicide attempts, adult attempts showed the largest increase over time.
About 50 deaths by suicide took place in Mesa County in 2021, with males accounting for seven out of 10 deaths. The most common cause of suicide deaths was gunshot wounds (60%), followed by drug overdoses (17%) and hanging (15%).
Of the county’s suicide deaths, 52% of people had no previously known suicide attempt, whereas only 13% had previously attempted suicide.
The age group that lost the most people to suicide was those 70 and older (more than 10). The next highest group was the 20-29 years range, with 10 suicide deaths in 2021. The 30-39 age range followed in third (nine).
Mesa County’s suicide rate outpaced state and national rates. The county had 33 suicide deaths for every 100,000 people (the highest rate in Mesa County since 2018).
Colorado’s 2021 rate was 23 out of 100,000 people, and the national rate was 14 out of 100,000.
Stressors played a key role in the rise in Mesa County. According to the report, drug and alcohol abuse were involved in half of all suicide deaths, followed by relationship issues (44%), health issues (42%), depression (32%), legal issues, (15%) and financial issues and the loss of someone close (12% for both).
Drugs and alcohol in suicide deaths have risen sharply in the past few years.
In 2018, they were present more than 50% percent at the time of death. In 2021, such substances were involved nearly 75% of the time.
The report detailed the top three causes of overdose deaths: over-the-counter pain medications, benzodiazepines such as Xanax, and other prescription medication such as insulin and heart medication.
Data for suicide attempts and ideation were reported by St. Mary’s Medical Center, Community Hospital, Veterans Affairs Western Colorado Health System and Colorado Canyons Hospital and Medical Center.
Emergency department visits for suicide attempts decreased slightly from 2020 (from 287 to 276), but visits for thoughts of suicide rose from 299 to 365 — one visit for suicidal thoughts for every day of the year.
Of the 641 total visits, more than 150 patients were between the ages of 10 and 19, constituting the largest age group seeking help for attempts or ideations. About 150 were 20 to 29, and the next largest age group seeking help was the 30 to 39 range.
As age ranges grow older, fewer people visited emergency departments.
Despite people 70 and older leading the county in suicide deaths in 2021, only about 20 people that age visited emergency departments to receive mental health services.
When school personnel are concerned about a student, they make a referral to trained staff to complete a Suicide Risk Screener (SRS). This screener determines the level of intervention required and can initiate immediate safety planning.
The number of referrals is related to staff awareness and concern about behaviors that may be warning signs of suicidal risk.
In 2021, there were 853 screeners of School District 51 students, down from 930 in 2020. Four percent of high school and middle school students and 3% of elementary school students received screeners.
Mesa County Public Health said in its report that it approaches local health improvement through its One Community initiative. That addresses community challenges through five areas of impact: economic stability, education, health care access, neighborhood and built environments, and social and community context.
The Mesa County Suicide Prevention Coalition has seven steps that show its tactics in action:
1. The How Are the Children? Initiative develops action steps around the findings of Mesa County’s Child Fatality Review Board, a multi-disciplinary team that evaluates unexpected child deaths to identify prevention opportunities. The group focuses on medication safety and the connection between suicidal thoughts and concussions.
2. Gun shops and pawn shops participate in Colorado’s Gun Shop Project, providing information about suicide risk and distributing gun locks to encourage the safe storage of firearms.
3. The Mesa County Mental Health Steering Committee works to address gaps in mental health care.
4. Mesa County Opioid Response Group partners provide community trainings and substance abuse recovery support.
5. Postvention Alliance provides group support and a monthly newsletter to suicide loss survivors.
6. Veteran programs in Mesa County foster connection and economic stability.
7. Mesa County Libraries host events related to mental health, grief, resilience and more, with partners such as Hope-West and Hilltop.
To view the complete report, visit health.mesacounty.us/wp-content/uploads/Mesa-County-2021-Suicide-Report.pdf.
If you’re struggling or know someone who needs help, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK or text CO to 741741.