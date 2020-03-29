Businessman Cody Davis overwhelmingly won top line for the GOP nomination for county commission over Sen. Ray Scott in the Mesa County Republican Party Assembly.
Davis, a newcomer to politics who recently served as chairman of the Grand Valley Drainage District, won 231 delegates out of the 349 who returned ballots in the truncated county assembly, which was conducted virtually with votes cast over several days to avoid too much personal contact due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
By comparison, Scott, a longtime state lawmaker, won only 107 delegates. Still, both qualify for the June primary to vie for the nomination for District 1, replacing term-limited Commissioner John Justman.
A third candidate, Jacque Stafford, who joined the race only days before an assembly that was held in an unusual online format a week ago, earned only nine delegates, far short of those needed to qualify for the ballot.
While Davis and Scott will appear on the primary ballot in June, the two still could face a third Republican, Michael Day, who is trying to petition on.
Meanwhile, former county commissioner Janet Rowland was the sole winner in the assembly process for District 3, winning 200 delegates. Her nearest contender, Palisade businessman JJ Fletcher, won 99 votes, five short of those needed to qualify for the ballot. A third contender, Matthew Diers, won only 48 delegate votes.
Still, Rowland could face a primary challenger in June if county resident Robert Prescott, who is trying to petition onto the ballot, qualifies for it. The deadline to do so is in April.
The winner of that race would replace Commissioner Rose Pugliese, who, like Justman, also is term-limited and cannot run again.