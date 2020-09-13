A recurring solicitation has been found in Mesa County mailboxes telling residents they are not registered to vote.
“According to our review of publicly available records, someone at this address may not be registered to vote,” the letter reads.
The problem is the mailing list these solicitations are compiled from are old and inaccurate.
“We’re getting quite a few calls,” Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters said. “It isn’t coming from my office.”
Peters said these letters tend to come through every four months or so and can be sent to just about anyone including people already registered and deceased members of the community.
“The company is getting their information from old magazine subscriptions and the problem is they make it look official,” Peters said. “I’ve had people tell me they’ve voted in every election and I’ve sent apology letters to people after their deceased family members received them.”
Peters suggested to go to votecolorado.gov and make sure all the information is correct if you have any lingering concerns.