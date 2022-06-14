Jargon hangs out Monday with Doug Frye, Mesa County Animal Services manager, at the animal services facility in Whitewater. Mesa County and Roice-Hurst Humane Society, 362 28 Road, launched the Mesa County Foster Challenge, also known as 100 in 100, to encourage Western Slope residents to open their homes to foster pets.
From left are Mesa County Animal Services Director Doug Frye, County Commissioner Janet Rowland, Jill Calvert, Human Services director, and Roice-Hurst Humane Society CEO and Grand Junction Mayor Anna Stout at a press conference Monday at Mesa County Animal Services in Whitewater to launch the 100 in 100 challenge.
Mesa County and Roice-Hurst Humane Society launched the Mesa County Foster Challenge, also known as 100 in 100, a challenge to encourage Western Slope communities to open their homes to foster pets, like these at the Mesa County Animal Services facility.
Mesa County and Roice-Hurst Humane Society launched the Mesa County Foster Challenge, also known as 100 in 100, a challenge to encourage Western Slope communities to open their homes to foster pets while they await their forever homes.
Mesa County and Roice-Hurst Humane Society launched the Mesa County Foster Challenge, also known as 100 in 100, a challenge to encourage Western Slope communities to open their homes to foster pets while they await their forever homes.
Mesa County and Roice-Hurst Humane Society launched the Mesa County Foster Challenge, also known as 100 in 100, a challenge to encourage Western Slope communities to open their homes to foster pets while they await their forever homes.
Mesa County and Roice-Hurst Humane Society launched the Mesa County Foster Challenge, also known as 100 in 100, a challenge to encourage Western Slope communities to open their homes to foster pets, like Jargon.
Jargon hangs out Monday with Doug Frye, Mesa County Animal Services manager, at the animal services facility in Whitewater. Mesa County and Roice-Hurst Humane Society, 362 28 Road, launched the Mesa County Foster Challenge, also known as 100 in 100, to encourage Western Slope residents to open their homes to foster pets.
Scott Crabtree
From left are Mesa County Animal Services Director Doug Frye, County Commissioner Janet Rowland, Jill Calvert, Human Services director, and Roice-Hurst Humane Society CEO and Grand Junction Mayor Anna Stout at a press conference Monday at Mesa County Animal Services in Whitewater to launch the 100 in 100 challenge.
Scott Crabtree
Mesa County and Roice-Hurst Humane Society launched the Mesa County Foster Challenge, also known as 100 in 100, a challenge to encourage Western Slope communities to open their homes to foster pets, like these at the Mesa County Animal Services facility.
Scott Crabtree
Mesa County and Roice-Hurst Humane Society launched the Mesa County Foster Challenge, also known as 100 in 100, a challenge to encourage Western Slope communities to open their homes to foster pets while they await their forever homes.
Scott Crabtree
Mesa County and Roice-Hurst Humane Society launched the Mesa County Foster Challenge, also known as 100 in 100, a challenge to encourage Western Slope communities to open their homes to foster pets while they await their forever homes.
Scott Crabtree
Mesa County and Roice-Hurst Humane Society launched the Mesa County Foster Challenge, also known as 100 in 100, a challenge to encourage Western Slope communities to open their homes to foster pets while they await their forever homes.
Scott Crabtree
Mesa County and Roice-Hurst Humane Society launched the Mesa County Foster Challenge, also known as 100 in 100, a challenge to encourage Western Slope communities to open their homes to foster pets, like Jargon.
Mesa County and Roice-Hurst Humane Society on Monday launched the Mesa County Foster Challenge, also known as 100 in 100, a challenge to encourage Western Slope residents to open their homes and hearts to foster pets while the animalsawait their forever homes.
According to Mayor Anna Stout, CEO of the Humane Society, Mesa County’s private and public animals shelters are nearing full capacity as housing and financial crises around the region and the nation worsen.
To combat this, the 100 in 100 initiative will promote foster care for pets, in which animals receive temporary care in community members’ homes, allowing for more space at the shelter to accommodate the current influx of dogs and cats.
The goal is to recruit 100 new foster families for Roice-Hurst animals in the next 100 days.
“Fostering a dog or cat means volunteering to provide short-term care to a shelter pet in your home,” Stout said in Roice-Hurst Humane Society’s statement. “When you foster an animal, you’re helping two pets: the one you bring into your home and the one we can now bring into the shelter due to that space opening up.”
“The walls of our shelters are as big as the community of supporters who surround us,” added Mesa County Commissioner Janet Rowland.
“Support through fostering makes a tangible impact on the lives of many homeless pets and gives the foster the additional benefit of the company of a new companion for a little while.”
The Humane Society will provide anyone who takes care of a foster pet a yard sign to promote the program.
For those who want to support the initiative but are unable to care for an animal themselves, every $150 donated to the Humane Society between now and Sept. 21 that specifically mentions the Foster Challenge will count toward the goal. Donations can be made at RHhumanesociety.org/donate.