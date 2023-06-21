Mesa County Animal Services volunteer Samantha Meakins prepares to take Harley, a 1½-year-old Australian cattle dog mix, for a walk. Harley and Roxette, being held by Jazmine Skinner from Roice-Hurst Humane Society, left, are both available to be fostered as Mesa County Animal Services and Roice-Hurts team up for the second straight year on the Foster Pet Challenge. The challenge, which started Tuesday, is to have 100 pets fostered in the next 100 days.
Jasper is currently at Roice-Hurst Humane Society but can’t be adopted or fostered until he weighs at least two pounds.
Scott Crabtree
Photos by Scott Crabtree/The Daily Sentinel
Mesa County Animal Services volunteer Samantha Meakins prepares to take Harley, a 1½-year-old Australian cattle dog mix, for a walk. Harley and Roxette, being held by Jazmine Skinner from Roice-Hurst Humane Society, left, are both available to be fostered as Mesa County Animal Services and Roice-Hurts team up for the second straight year on the Foster Pet Challenge. The challenge, which started Tuesday, is to have 100 pets fostered in the next 100 days.
Scott Crabtree
Mesa County Animal Services volunteer Samantha Meakins prepares to take Harley for a walk. Harley is 1 1/2 years old and a Australian cattle dog mix.
Scott Crabtree
Scott Crabtree
Jazmine Skinner from Roice-Hurst Humane Society holds Roxette.
Scott Crabtree
Roice-Hurst Humane Society's April Stemrich holds Jasper. Jasper weighs less than two pounds and can't be adopted until he reaches at least two pounds.
Mesa County Animal Services and Roice-Hurst Humane Society are teaming up for the second consecutive year for the Foster Pet Challenge, which aims to find more foster homes for animals living in area shelters.
The Foster Pet Challenge, which began Tuesday and lasts through Sept. 28, has a goal of 100 new foster families for animals in 100 days. These families will provide care and comfort for these animals as they await adoptive homes.