Mesa County Animal Services and Roice-Hurst Humane Society are teaming up for the second consecutive year for the Foster Pet Challenge, which aims to find more foster homes for animals living in area shelters.

The Foster Pet Challenge, which began Tuesday and lasts through Sept. 28, has a goal of 100 new foster families for animals in 100 days. These families will provide care and comfort for these animals as they await adoptive homes.

