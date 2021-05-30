More incentives to get vaccinated are rolling out in an effort to increase the number of Mesa County residents immunized against COVID-19.
The state of Colorado is doing five drawings of $1 million each that can be won by vaccinated individuals living in the state. The first of those drawings will happen next week and they will continue weekly with the last coming on July 7.
Mesa County Public Health Executive Director Jeff Kuhr said starting next week the county will begin offering its own monetary incentive to become vaccinated. It will do weekly prize drawings and have a special drawing at the end of the effort.
“Each week for the people who get vaccinated within that week there will be a drawing for two $500 prizes,” Kuhr said. “We’re going to do that for an eight-week period. At the end of the eight weeks there will be a drawing for the amount of money that is equivalent to $1 per person vaccinated (in Mesa County). Right now we’re starting at around $45,000.”
Those getting vaccinated will need to fill out a form to enter the drawings.
Kuhr said that the new incentives may be leading to more interest in the vaccine, which had slowed in Mesa County. He said this week the county’s vaccination site has been noticeably busier.
“I was talking to the volunteers yesterday (Thursday) and Wednesday and Thursday were pretty good days for the vaccine clinic,” Kuhr said. “They said Wednesday was exceptionally good.”
The number of Mesa County residents eligible for the vaccine has also increased with 12-15 year olds now approved for the shot. Kuhr said 6.4% of people in that age group have been vaccinated, which is a good start. Last week, Mesa County had its first death due to COVID-19 in the 10-19 age group.
“We know we had a death of a teen last week,” Kuhr said. “The variant strains are really taking over in Mesa County and we don’t know the severity of those strains right now.”
Those variants are continuing to spread in Mesa County and the India variant has now been identified in six cases in Garfield County.
As we enter a holiday weekend, Kuhr said unvaccinated people who plan to get together with friends and family should exercise caution.
“In family gatherings there will be a lot of sharing, passing drinks back and forth, using the same utensils to serve food,” Kuhr said. “Just be aware there is going to be a lot of cross-handling of certain things so there is the potential for contaminated surfaces.”
Of the cases in which Mesa County Public Health could determine the cause, Kuhr said 60% was from family transmission. He said holding gatherings outdoors is a good way to make it safer and for anyone with even mild allergy-like symptoms to be aware they might have COVID-19.
While most restrictions have been lifted the coronavirus is still spreading throughout Mesa County. While it is up to each individual to decide on whether to get the vaccine, Kuhr said it is important for those who can get it to do so. More people getting the vaccine will ultimately protect those who cannot get it, like children.
“Yesterday we had 90 cases,” Kuhr said. “It’s big. I don’t want people to lose interest in this because we don’t know what these variant strains are going to do to us. Let’s protect those that cannot get vaccinated.”